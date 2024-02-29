19 Noncommissioned Officers First to Receive Technicians Badge

Photo By Aungel Terrangi | Ordnance Soldiers pose for photo after receiving the U.S. Army Technicians Badge in...... read more read more Photo By Aungel Terrangi | Ordnance Soldiers pose for photo after receiving the U.S. Army Technicians Badge in Ball Auditorium on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., Feb. 28, 2024. The Technician badge lays the framework for the recruiting, training, talent management and equipping ordnance professionals that will conduct field level maintenance, munitions operations, and protection tasks in 2030 and beyond. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Nineteen Ordnance Soldiers were the first to be awarded the Army’s new Technicians Badge in Ball Auditorium, on Feb. 28, 2024.

The Technician Badge, a replacement for the Mechanics Badge, is purposefully designed to acknowledge and reward the exceptional skills possessed by drivers, maintainers, technicians, specialists, repairers, and special equipment operators.

Sergeant Maj. Carl Pilcher, U.S. Army Ordnance School Directorate of Training SGM, said the badge marks a shift in the way the Army is approaching self-development.

“It prioritizes job-specific skills and certifications over simply serving time in a maintenance role,” Pilcher said. “This incentivizes continuous learning and equips soldiers with practical, highly valuable technical expertise crucial for battlefield readiness.”

The technician’s journey begins with the Basic Technician Badge after 12-months of MOS experience. The next level is the Senior Technician Badge is conferred no earlier than achieving 24 months of operational experience and earn at least four certifications applicable to their job specialty. The highest level, the Master Technician Badge is awarded after achieving 48 months of operational experience, in conjunction with earing at least seven certifications applicable to their job specialty.

“While individual experiences may vary based on unit types, commanders verify both experience and time served,” Pilcher said. “Tools like the GCSS Army system are used to track work hours and verify compliance with the program requirements.”

The Technician Badge represents a defining moment in the transformation of the Army's maintenance and sustainment capabilities. Pilcher said, education and certifications have been used as a differentiator for promotion, sometimes unrelated to actual job requirements.

“The Technician Badge, however, fosters a culture of maintenance across the Army, said Pilcher. “This badge not only incentivizes continuous learning but also directly contributes to increased readiness.”

The awardees include:

Basic Technician Badge –

Sgt. 1st Class Barrick, Michael

Sgt. 1st Class Crenshaw, Danny

Sgt. Maj. Dibernardo, Marc

Staff Sgt. Duncan, Christopher

Staff Sgt. Marcial, Juan

Staff Sgt. Perezreyes, Jose

Sgt. Maj. Pilcher, Carl

Staff Sgt. Victorioso, Travis

Staff Sgt. Walker, William

Sgt. 1st Class Whelehan, Todd



Senior Technician Badge –

Sgt. 1st Class Mccubbins, Robert

Sgt. 1st Class Sims, Drew

Staff Sgt. Vincent, Jean



Master Technician Badge

Sgt. 1st Class Crouse, Daniel

Sgt. 1st Class fc Hept, Cody

Sgt. 1st Class Parker, Bryan

Sgt. 1st Class Vazquez, Elvin

Sgt. 1st Class White, Eric

Sgt. 1st Class Wieneke, Mark