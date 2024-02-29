19 Noncommissioned Officers First to Receive Technicians Badge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noncommissioned Officers First to Receive Technicians Badge

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Story by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Nineteen Ordnance Soldiers were the first to be awarded the Army’s new Technicians Badge in Ball Auditorium, on Feb. 28, 2024.
    The Technician Badge, a replacement for the Mechanics Badge, is purposefully designed to acknowledge and reward the exceptional skills possessed by drivers, maintainers, technicians, specialists, repairers, and special equipment operators.
    Sergeant Maj. Carl Pilcher, U.S. Army Ordnance School Directorate of Training SGM, said the badge marks a shift in the way the Army is approaching self-development.
    “It prioritizes job-specific skills and certifications over simply serving time in a maintenance role,” Pilcher said. “This incentivizes continuous learning and equips soldiers with practical, highly valuable technical expertise crucial for battlefield readiness.”
    The technician’s journey begins with the Basic Technician Badge after 12-months of MOS experience. The next level is the Senior Technician Badge is conferred no earlier than achieving 24 months of operational experience and earn at least four certifications applicable to their job specialty. The highest level, the Master Technician Badge is awarded after achieving 48 months of operational experience, in conjunction with earing at least seven certifications applicable to their job specialty.
    “While individual experiences may vary based on unit types, commanders verify both experience and time served,” Pilcher said. “Tools like the GCSS Army system are used to track work hours and verify compliance with the program requirements.”
    The Technician Badge represents a defining moment in the transformation of the Army's maintenance and sustainment capabilities. Pilcher said, education and certifications have been used as a differentiator for promotion, sometimes unrelated to actual job requirements.
    “The Technician Badge, however, fosters a culture of maintenance across the Army, said Pilcher. “This badge not only incentivizes continuous learning but also directly contributes to increased readiness.”
    The awardees include:
    Basic Technician Badge –
    Sgt. 1st Class Barrick, Michael
    Sgt. 1st Class Crenshaw, Danny
    Sgt. Maj. Dibernardo, Marc
    Staff Sgt. Duncan, Christopher
    Staff Sgt. Marcial, Juan
    Staff Sgt. Perezreyes, Jose
    Sgt. Maj. Pilcher, Carl
    Staff Sgt. Victorioso, Travis
    Staff Sgt. Walker, William
    Sgt. 1st Class Whelehan, Todd

    Senior Technician Badge –
    Sgt. 1st Class Mccubbins, Robert
    Sgt. 1st Class Sims, Drew
    Staff Sgt. Vincent, Jean

    Master Technician Badge
    Sgt. 1st Class Crouse, Daniel
    Sgt. 1st Class fc Hept, Cody
    Sgt. 1st Class Parker, Bryan
    Sgt. 1st Class Vazquez, Elvin
    Sgt. 1st Class White, Eric
    Sgt. 1st Class Wieneke, Mark

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Ordnance
    CASCOM
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Technicians Badge
    Ordnacne

