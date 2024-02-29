Pease hosts annual women’s leadership panel

Members of the New Hampshire Air and Army National Guard gathered in the Loy Auditorium at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, to hear from a panel of female leaders from the base and local community, March 2.



The six panelists came from a variety of backgrounds, including law enforcement, military, and local community and business leaders:



• Maj. Michelle Mastrobattista, commander, 157th Force Support Squadron

• 1st Sergeant Carolina Compton, NH Army National Guard recruiting

• PJ Whitney, 157th ARW’s first female KC-135 navigator (1986-1994) and NH Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative

• Joyce Craig, former mayor of Manchester, NH

• Officer Cassidy Rohde, Patrol and Crime Scene Team, Portsmouth Police Department

• Lori Waltz, executive director, Seacoast New Hampshire



The 45-minute discussion started with each panelist introducing themselves before fielding questions from the audience, which included men and women from both the Air and Army National Guard. The panelists delved into their personal and professional lives, sharing on a range of topics, from balancing motherhood with work, to following their passions to achieve success.



Compton talked about the many opportunities her military career afforded her and now finds her passion in paying that forward to young people.



“As a recruiter, I get to provide these life-changing opportunities to all sorts of young people,” she said. “It’s where the military shows up and opens doors to a new future. That’s my why.”



First started in 2020, the event has run every year except 2023, when it was cancelled due to a snowstorm. According to Lt. Col. Karl Smith, 157th ARW director of Military Equal Opportunity, the third-annual event was hosted in partnership with the 157th ARW Special Observances committee to inspire and connect Airmen during Women’s History Month.



“We wanted to provide an opportunity for younger [service members] to see women who have had success and be inspired to go and achieve in their own careers,” he said.



Airman 1st Class Jamie Kosakowski, with the 157th Force Support Squadron, from Shirley, Massachusetts, attended the event and said she has not been afforded many opportunities to hear women talk about career success like they did during the panel.



“I felt like the parts about how being a mother influenced their work is something a lot of younger women think about,” she said. “It gave me hope for the future.”



Prior to the event, several panelists had the opportunity to learn more about the wing’s mission during a flight crew-guided tour one of the wing’s KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelers. Craig, Whitney and Rohde spent 45 minutes exploring the next-generation airframe and learning how the 157th provides global reach and mobility to the United States and partner nations.

