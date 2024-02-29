Basic Leader's Course Complete

Fort Dix, New Jersey – Instructors from the 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC) under the 100th Training Division, had 32 soldiers graduate from the Basic Leaders Course (BLC) they attended at Joint Base Dix McGuire from February 2nd through February 27th, 2024.



BLC is for every soldier with the rank of specialist. aspiring to become a sergeant. It provides soldiers with the basic knowledge needed to become Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).



These leaders are taken through land navigation courses, Physical Readiness Training (PRT) preparatory and recovery drills, drill and ceremony, and they write two essays. They are not just reminded how to perform these tasks; they learn how to show their soldiers how to execute them properly.



These soldiers are taught to assemble and march a formation, and they learn confidence when speaking in front of a group, class, or formation.

“I appreciated getting back to the basics,” said Christopher De-la-Cruz, a 15N, avionics mechanic, in the national guard. “The instructors taught from (Army doctrine) DA PAM 670-1, and that’s one thing I want to instill in my soldiers. The Army does everything for a reason, and we have the resources to tell us what to do and why.”



In addition to doctrine, the students are taught by NCOs with significant real-world application of these tasks under their belts.



“We show them what right looks like, based on the regulations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriner, senior BLC instructor. “Over time people can develop habits based off things they see. We want the soldiers that come here to know how a leader is supposed to lead based on the guidance the Army provides us.”



Sgt. 1st Class Kriner said that they are the first example of what leaders are supposed to be. “It is our jobs to build the next generation of NCOs. We can set the trend for the future generation of NCOs that lead based on Army regulations.”



“I want to develop confidence in my soldiers,” Spc. De-la-Cruz said, “That is one thing that I was able to gain from this course, and I can give my soldiers a leg up if I can instill that same confidence in them before they report to BLC.”

