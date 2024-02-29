Wolf Pack demonstrates USAF capabilities, ally support via maritime strike exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Capt. John Bove, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, performs a gesture...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Capt. John Bove, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, performs a gesture of squadron pride upon arrival from participation in a maritime strike exercise scenario as a part of Cobra Gold 24 exercise at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, 29 Feb. 2024. Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and exemplifies the U.S.’s long-standing alliance with the Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, Kingdom of Thailand – U.S Air Force 8th Fighter Wing aircraft and personnel participated in a maritime strike exercise scenario as a part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, 29 Feb. 2024.



Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron integrated with U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poesiden, Royal Thai Air Force JAS-39s, and Royal Thai Navy vessels to find, target, and destroy simulated maritime targets in the Gulf of Thailand. Designed to test the interoperability of joint and multinational assets, the exercise scenario demonstrated the combined force’s readiness to operate throughout the region.



“We integrated and put together all the different components from the other services and countries,” said Capt. Kevin Saval, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot and mission commander. “I think the biggest learning point in the scenario for all was fine-tuning the communication flow… pushing information from the ground assets, from the naval assets to us in the air and back was great training.”



The 8th Fighter Wing, also known as the Wolf Pack after the success of Operation Bolo launched from Ubon Air Base, Kingdom of Thailand in 1967, has maintained participation throughout Joint Exercise Cobra Gold’s 40-year history. Each year, aircraft and support personnel forward deploy for the opportunity to demonstrate U.S. Air Force capabilities, work with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts, and develop a strong combined force.



“Cobra Gold is an invaluable opportunity for personnel from all participating nations to engage and improve the combined force,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander and Cobra Gold 24 U.S. Air Forces commander. “Bringing the Juvats [80th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron] out to this iteration of the exercise and seeing our young airmen test their abilities to operate alongside our allies and mission partners proves how strong we can be together as one force toward a common goal.”



Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, exemplifies the U.S.’ long-standing alliance with the Kingdom of Thailand, and reflects a shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.



“The Kingdom of Thailand is one of our [the U.S.’s] oldest treaty allies,” said Gaetke. “And Cobra Gold is just one way we work together, help each other get better, and practice tackling the kinds of tough problems no single country can solve alone.”