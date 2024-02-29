USO Hosts Yokosuka’s Got Talent Show

The United Service Organizations Inc. (USO Show) held its 2nd Annual Yokosuka’s Got Talent Show at Fleet Activities (FLEACT), Yokosuka, April 4.



Comprised of nine contestants, both service members and spouses showcased their skills in front of a crowd full of their families and friends. As the first contestant approached the stage for the performance, onlookers clapped with anticipation.



“I was invited by a friend to watch her husband perform and I enjoy supporting community events,” said spectator LaToya Johnson.



Performances ranged in variety from an old Navy hymn sung by contestant Nick Cullinan, to a keyboard solo by contestant Darian Turner.



The event took two months of planning and was coordinated by FLEACT, Yokosuka USO Operations Manager, Maggie Constantino, with the assistance of volunteer worker, Classie Mejia.



“I believe this is an important event because it’s a way to advertise the USO to Sailors and let them know we are here to help,” said Mejia.



“The USO provides Sailors with a different source of alcohol-free entertainment and a sense of community," said Constantino.



After each contestant was given a chance to express themselves through their individual performances, the judges voted and brought out the top three contestants for a sing-off the final voting decision was made by the crowd.



Ann Muriel Garcia’s rendition of “One Moment in Time” by Whitney Houston won over the crowd, making her the first place winner.



“I did not come expecting to win because I did not have many of my friends here and I knew that the last round is when the crowd votes,” said Garcia.



Prizes for this event included tickets to Disney, iTunes gift cards, shirts from Hard Rock Café, and USO Teddy Bears for each of the winners.



“USO events like this bring cohesion to the military unit, as well as their friends and family,” said Jelene Head, a guest in attendance.



The USO is a private, nonprofit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to support the troops by providing morale, welfare and recreation-type services to men and women in uniform.



For more information on events held by the USO or how to become a volunteer, contact Maggie Constantino at 241-3030.



- Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa Valentine, FLEACT, Yokosuka , Public Affairs

