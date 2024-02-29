Reading across America one book at a time

"You're never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child." - Dr. Seuss



During my years as a classroom teacher, there was one activity that I engaged in every day – reading aloud to my students. No matter what age they were, as soon as I would pick up a book, the noise would stop, and every little body would lean forward, engaged and ready to listen. For those precious moments, we would travel together through a magic wardrobe, ride a bus into the solar system, or giggle over letters from disgruntled crayons. When we read, there were exciting moments, hard choices to make, funny phrases and words to define, and numerous discussions stemming from stories both sincere and hysterical. In the end, though, what made it all memorable was that we did it together.



My perspective as an educator is a little unique, but in my estimation, the importance of reading to a child, especially when it is aloud, cannot be emphasized enough. From the community involvement and life lessons a book can teach, to the range of vocabulary and problem-solving skills necessary for a child’s development, reading is crucial to the lifelong education of a child.



Begun in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA), Read Across America quickly became the largest celebration of reading in the nation. Although primarily recognized on March 2, when thousands of people volunteer their time to read to children across the country, Read Across America is a year-long program promoting reading for children of all ages and reading levels.



At Norfolk Naval Shipyard, this day offers shipyard participants the opportunity to share the joy of reading with a new generation.



For Erica Miranda, a Public Affairs Management Analyst and Chair of NNSY’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Employee Resource Group, this particular event holds a special place in her heart, “I love the [question and answer] session that follows the reading – the interactions,” she says. “Children are curious and are always wanting to know more. I love the questions I will receive and hearing the thoughts about what we read.”



Troy Williams, Assistant Apprentice/Helper to Worker Program Administrator at NNSY, explained why participating in community events is integral to giving back. “[Taking part] in my local community is important to me because there is nothing more valuable than time. Time is irreplaceable. Your time and your words have an opportunity to impact an individual life forever. That is why we must continue to let our light shine bright in our communities to assist those whose light may have been diminished or to establish that spark that may supersede our light.”



That commitment to community engagement led Williams to participate in the Read Across America campaign for the first time. “Reading can assist in developing a person’s identity, the person an individual would like to become, and even take you to places you’ve never been. This will be my first time participating in this event, and I am looking forward to the book that I will be reading and engaging with who I am reading to.”



Community engagement is essential to NNSY’s relationship with the surrounding area. From STEAM activities and holiday events with local schools to U.S. Navy-wide opportunities, NNSY employees can participate in various events throughout the year. If you want to participate in future events, contact Erica Miranda at erica.s.miranda2.civ@us.navy.mil.

