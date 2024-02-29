Reset of World War II-era barracks moved in 2023 continues; work nearly complete

Photo By Scott Sturkol | World War II-era barracks buildings are shown resting on new foundations Feb. 26,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | World War II-era barracks buildings are shown resting on new foundations Feb. 26, 2024, after contractors moved it there in 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., moved four buildings in 2023 to three different block areas from a block where new construction was taking place. The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In 2023, a special kind of history was made at Fort McCoy when four World War II-era barracks were moved from the 1600-block to other areas of the cantonment area in an effort to save the buildings for reuse in spaces in other blocks.



In a way, this recycling of buildings was another way to not only save the 80-plus-year-old buildings but also fill in areas on blocks where buildings were lost in years past.



Right away, contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., successfully moved the first two of the four barracks on Feb. 24 and March 2, 2023. Then they moved the last two buildings from the 1600 block to the 1800 block and 2800 block on April 4 and April 6, 2023, respectively.



Once the buildings were moved, they were set on blocks and fenced off until further work could be completed in their new areas, which was in August 2023. Slowly and methodically, new foundations were built and by the end of December 2023, the last building was moved on to a new foundation in the new locations.



Construction Inspector Tim Peterson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said the contractors continued working on the buildings through the winter, getting interior work completed and other work done so the building can be ready for reuse.



The original contract amount to do the move of the four buildings and complete all the work was approximately $1.7 million, DPW officials said.



The contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work included building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks. The contract scope of work also included repairs to anything damaged during transport.



As of the end of February, Peterson said electricity and water were now again connected to all four of the buildings in their new locations. Additionally, the contractors were also completing work on checklist items in each of the buildings to make sure exterior stairs to the second floor can be reinstalled and other items are completed.



Peterson said landscaping work outside each of the buildings also needs to be finalized and will be completed as well as the spring’s warmer weather approaches.



Prior to 2023, the four buildings that had been in the 1600 block hadn’t moved in more than 80 years. Looking back at Fort McCoy’s history, all four were originally built in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area — then called the “New Camp McCoy.”



An article in the Aug. 28, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper discussed the actual construction of the cantonment area and these buildings.



“Actual building and grading operations for the erection of the hundreds of buildings began March 20, 1942, although the original survey by a corps of engineers was made in July 1941. Authorization for construction was given by the War Department on Feb. 9, 1942.”



The article also states, “Each of the new buildings is of the most modern military design for comfort and welfare of the Soldiers. All are equipped with the latest of scientific appliances. The first Soldiers to move into the new area were the Camp McCoy Military Police. Hundreds of mechanics of every type and description were employed to grade and construct the hundreds of buildings, warehouses, recreation centers, chapels, and other necessary buildings. A few months ago, this new camp site was a countryside consisting of beautiful hills and valleys studded with scrub oak, jack pine, and wild grass. Today it is one of the finest military camps in the world.”



Then in the Sept. 4, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy, another article stated, “50,000 visitors: Spectators praise new camp site.” The new cantonment area had been opened to the public to view, so 50,000-plus people stopped by the post to see all the “new” buildings, including these four that were moved in 2023.



“The public came. The public saw. The public praised,” the article stated. “Yes, Soldiers, nearly 50,000 persons stared in paralyzed amazement at the wonders of new Camp McCoy last Sunday when they came as guests in answer to the open house invitation of Camp Commander Col. George M. MacMullin.”



It’s also possible those same people who attended the opening of the new camp 80 years ago would also possibly find it amazing that the same buildings are housing Soldiers and other service members this many years later.



