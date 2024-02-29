Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck

    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek | U.S. Air Force Airmen fill their plates at a Black History Month potluck at Aviano Air...... read more read more

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.03.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron hosted a potluck to celebrate Black History Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2024.

    “We wanted to plan a potluck so everyone can bring their own dish,” said Senior Airman Paloma Thomas, 555th FGS weapons training monitor. “This way, everyone can express their own culture if they choose to.”

    This potluck highlighted the significance and importance of Black History Month.

    “The event isn’t to necessarily teach everyone,” said Airman 1st Class Eden Deresso, 555th FGS weapons load crew member. “We want to celebrate and share your culture with everyone else who is participating.”

    A local Ethiopian restaurant catered the event.

    “Growing up in the Ethiopian community, we’ve always had to take a lot of pride in everything we do,” expressed Deresso. “I wanted bring the pride to the squadron to show everyone.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:59
    Story ID: 465109
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck
    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck
    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck
    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck
    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck
    555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Black History Month
    Potluck
    555th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT