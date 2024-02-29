555th FGS Hosts Black History Month Potluck

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron hosted a potluck to celebrate Black History Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2024.



“We wanted to plan a potluck so everyone can bring their own dish,” said Senior Airman Paloma Thomas, 555th FGS weapons training monitor. “This way, everyone can express their own culture if they choose to.”



This potluck highlighted the significance and importance of Black History Month.



“The event isn’t to necessarily teach everyone,” said Airman 1st Class Eden Deresso, 555th FGS weapons load crew member. “We want to celebrate and share your culture with everyone else who is participating.”



A local Ethiopian restaurant catered the event.



“Growing up in the Ethiopian community, we’ve always had to take a lot of pride in everything we do,” expressed Deresso. “I wanted bring the pride to the squadron to show everyone.”

