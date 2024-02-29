Navy Leadership Conduct Site Visits for Fleet Week Miami 2024

By MC1 Natalia Murillo



MIAMI (Feb. 26, 2023) – Leadership from Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami assessed sites around the city to prepare for the inaugural Fleet Week Miami scheduled for May 2024.



Leaders met with partners at key locations identified for events on the schedule, such as Zoo Miami and PortMiami, also known as the Port of Miami. Fleet Week Miami will be held May 6-12, 2024, at the Port of Miami, and will bring approximately 800 service members to south Florida whose primary mission will be to contribute to a growing understanding of the Navy’s importance in our country’s national defense. The week-long event is expected to feature both U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels to showcase military technology to the public.



“We are looking forward to this partnership with the military and our cruise lines and cargo lines and want to lay out the red carpet for our service members,” said Port of Miami public information officer Alfredo “Freddy” Pereira. “This is going to be something that a couple of generations have never seen here in Miami. For our local veteran residents, this is going to be a chance for them to share their stories with their families. It will give them a chance to go back to those roots.”



Pereira encourages attendance from residents spanning as far as Broward County, Palm Beach County, the Keys and even the Gold Coast. As host, they hope this event shines a light on both the Port of Miami and the military.



Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiter) Wesley Lewison IX, assigned to NRC, recognizes the city’s common themes of culture and heritage. He emphasizes the Navy’s appreciation for the opportunity to have Miami as the stage for such an impactful event.



“This is such an important city for the fabric of American culture and it means the world to have the chance to put the Navy’s culture on display for the city,” said Lewison. “We are going to be utilizing the incredible assets the Navy can bring to bear and integrate with the local communities to show people how we have been forged by the sea and how they can pursue that same prestige themselves.”



For events, tour information and more, visit www.FleetWeekMiami.org



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:53 Story ID: 465095 Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Leadership Conduct Site Visits for Fleet Week Miami 2024, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.