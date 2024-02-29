America’s Shipyard in ACTION – Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches Two Video Series to Highlight Workforce

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has more than 10,000 employees across our waterfront, each one playing a vital role in the service to our Nation’s Fleet. From welding, to pipefitting, to engineering, and so much more – our shipyard family has an immense talent and is always ready to meet the mission no matter what. In 2024, we wanted to find new ways to highlight the amazing work being done by our teammates – and this culminated in two new video series, Focus Forward and C.O.R.E. Moments.



“These series are all about our most vital assets of our shipyard – our workforce who put in the time and effort to repair, modernize and inactivate our Nation’s fleet,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “We have such a diverse workforce filled with talent and knowledge working daily to maintain our Nation’s Fleet and we want to highlight the amazing work everyone is doing and share some important topics of discussion that benefit our teammates.”



Focus Forward is aimed at spotlighting the individuals, shops, codes, or even project teams getting the job done, celebrating their hard work and dedication as well as shedding light on how what they do is integral to the Navy’s mission. Our first episode featured Code 990’s Temporary Service Department in Shop 99, where one of the consumable hubs has been stood up to aid our workforce in ensuring our teammates have the material and tools they need at the ready.



“I think being able to showcase the work being done here on the waterfront is great – it allows others to see what’s going on around the shipyard that they might not get a chance to see during their day-to-day work,” said Inventory Management Specialist Michael Cornette. “Being able to share the work we’ve been doing for material and tooling is great because we’ve been working hard since the initial launch of consumable hubs and have already seen more than 50 stood up across our shipyard. These greatly benefit our workforce and this provides another avenue for us to show how the hubs work, how our teammates can request or check out material, and what’s next for us.”

C.O.R.E. Moments is set up similar to a talk show between a small number of guests, aimed as a discussion to highlight important topics for the shipyard workforce. Our first episode featured Capt. Mosman alongside African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) Chairperson Michael Taylor, the two conversing about Black History Month, ERGs, and diversity and culture in the workplace.



“I thank Capt. Mosman and the team for taking the time to sit down with me, ask questions, and be able to listen,” said Taylor. “Being able to share my perspective on such important topics is wonderful and I think this will bring more important discussions to the forefront from a variety of our teammates ready to share their stories. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next.”



These episodes and all future episodes will be available across NNSY’s social media platforms as well as Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NNSY. If you’d like to be featured in an upcoming episode or have ideas about what we should focus on next, please reach out to NNSY_PAO@us.navy.mil.

