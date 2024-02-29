Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Riverside, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Daniel De Anda, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred March 15 at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside California. Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuaries, Whittier, California, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Pico, California, De Anda was a member of G Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, 8th U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950, at age 22, after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Two POWs, who returned during Operation Big Switch in 1953, reported De Anda died a prisoner of war in March 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp No. 5.



Remains disinterred from Camp #5, and returned by North Korea in 1954, during Operation Glory, were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. One set, designated Unknown X-14598, was among those War Unknowns disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in August 2019 for laboratory analysis, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan



De Anda was accounted for by the DPAA Jan. 10, 2023, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. De Anda, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3272565/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-de-anda-d/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuaries, 562-692-1212, ext. 5285.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 09:53 Story ID: 465082 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US