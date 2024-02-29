NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $90M Architect-Engineering Contract in support of Large Projects, primarily in Northern AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP, Baltimore, Maryland, a maximum-value $90 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for services in support of large projects primarily in Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois.



An initial task order is being awarded for $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC MIDLANT area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by February 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award, which will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with nine offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0009).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



