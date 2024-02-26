Jacksonville, Fla. Sailor is Recruiter in the Spotlight

By MC1 Natalia Murillo



MARGATE, Fla. (Feb. 29, 2024) A typical South Florida afternoon, the sun blinds your vision from overhead and your eyes must adjust quickly as you enter the door. Walking down the dim hallway that seems to go on forever, you find yourself getting lost in the patriotic and inspirational posters lining the walls. Finally reaching the final few yards of the winding passageway, an opening suddenly appears to the left; it leads into a large, open meeting space filled with more motivating images and quotes. Immediately to your right, you hear a mellow voice. The relaxed energy radiates from the Sailor who sits in the first cubicle at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Margate, Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Nicole Lamb, who was named Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami’s first recruiter in the spotlight for 2024.



“Whatever room or situation you put me in, I mold and fit in as if I belong there,” said Lamb, confidently. “I’ve been told by many ‘you are so down to earth,’ ‘you seem so unbothered,’ and ‘your energy is so calming.’'



It’s no wonder she sits right at the front entrance to the Navy’s recruiting office within the Armed Forces Career Center in Margate. Lamb, a 2013 William M. Raines High School graduate, and Jacksonville native, attributes her tranquil energy to growth coming from an experience earlier in her life, when she suddenly lost her 20-year-old brother.



“I learned a life lesson in the worst way possible when my little brother passed away,” said Lamb. “Tomorrow is not promised. I joined the navy to change my situation at the time. when my little brother passed away, I was in college; I lost focus. when, I finished that spring semester and went home, I saw myself going down a path that I didn’t want for me, so I walked into the recruiting office.”



That walk changed her direction.



Both of Lamb’s grandfathers may have taken a similar walk. Her grandfather, Alvester Lamb, Sr., retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service and her “Grandpa Fred” was also a Navy Sailor.



Her origin story and her experience over six years in the Navy lend to her credibility for many recruits.



Lamb’s was attached to the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) from November 2018 through March 2023. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, performed operations in the U.S. Third Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet area during her time aboard.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“My favorite place that I have been to with the Navy was Guam because of all the outdoors activities like hiking and zip-lining, snorkeling,” said Lamb. “It’s a nice place. The Navy has taken me places that I probably would have never seen.”



Lamb is going places in more ways than one.



Success and accomplishment during her Navy career are nothing new for Lamb. She was promoted by meritorious advancement twice by her leadership aboard the Vinson and continues to impress since her arrival to NTAG Miami in May 2023. Lamb holds a three persons per recruiter average and has already earned an esteemed Six Shooter award, given to recruiters for signing on six new Sailors in a month. With a performance like this, she sits as a top contender for rookie of the year, awarded to the top performer with less than one year at the command.



NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.



At almost 30 new Sailors signed on in under a year, when asked what her secret to success is, Lamb says she tells her potential recruits “the truth.”



“I’m honest with them. We have genuine conversations about what it's like to be in the Navy.”



Lamb’s lead petty officer at NRC Margate, Navy Counselor (Recruiter) Kamal Pereira, says she wins people over with those conversations.



“Petty Officer Lamb truly cares about each, and every applicant and it shows,” said Pereira. “That is why when I talk to one of her applicants and ask them why they are joining, the answer is ‘because of her.’”



Thinking of joining the ranks? Go here for more information: www.navy.com



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

