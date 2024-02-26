Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing Free Advance Screening of Lionsgate’s ‘Arthur the King’ to Reel Time Theaters

Photo By Travis Day | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are bringing a free screening of...... read more read more Photo By Travis Day | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are bringing a free screening of the upcoming adventure film “Arthur the King” to select worldwide Reel Time Theaters on March 9. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are bringing a free screening of the upcoming adventure film “Arthur the King” to select worldwide Reel Time Theaters on March 9.



The screenings will take place nearly a week ahead of the film’s March 15 release date.



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page and the Reel Time Movie Guide for more information and showtimes.



Over the course of 10 days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, “Arthur the King” follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean.



Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, with Bear Grylls as Himself, and Paul Guilfoyle

Directed by: Simon Cellan Jones

Screenplay by: Michael Brandt

Based upon: The book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord

Produced by: Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Tessa Tooley, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson

Executive Producers: Dorothy Canton, Greg Renker, Michael Brandt, Zev Foreman, Jen Gorton, Patty Long, Mikael Lindnord

Rating: PG-13 for some strong language



“Arthur the King” is the Exchange’s 398th free distributor appreciation screening of a major motion picture and fourth of 2024.



An unexpected encounter. An unlikely bond. An unforgettable adventure. Come out to select Exchange Reel Time Theaters on March 9 for a free advance screening of "Arthur the King," starring Mark Wahlberg.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



