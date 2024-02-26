Air Force Medical Service announces 2023 award winners

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.29.2024

    The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.

    The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership, and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support provided to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We should also acknowledge the hard work and support of wingmen, fellow medical professionals, at every level, who enabled success.

    Please join in congratulating all award recipients - they represent the many outstanding Air Force medical professionals delivering “Trusted Care Anytime … Anywhere!”

    Individual Awards:

    USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Christina M. Laporte
    436 HCOS/SGGT, Dover AFB, DE, AMC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
    Lt Col Kenneth A. Rosenblum
    81 MDSS/CC, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
    Tonja Johnson
    60 MDSS/SGSR, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Joseph J. Mcilvaine
    45 RS/SGXF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj James N. Moore
    HQ AFPC/DPMON, Randolph AFB, TX, AFPC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Jian Zhang
    711 HPW/USAFSAM/OE, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Joshua A. Radel
    1 SOHCOS/SGGD, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
    Jeffrey M. McLean
    56 MDG/SGXS, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
    Kevin S. McCaughin
    45 HCOS/SGGA, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
    Maj Gloria J. Heater
    96 HCOS/DO, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
    Capt Heather M. Baughman
    61 MDS/SGOD, Los Angeles, AFB, CA, AFMC USSF

    USAF Dental Educator of the Year
    Maj Michael W. Struthers
    81 DS/SGD, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
    Sean C. Myers
    96 DS/SGDD, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year
    SrA Melissa K. Nichols
    374 MDSS/SGSX, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year
    TSgt David A. Monroy
    31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
    A1C Andrea C. Pratt
    15 HCOS/SGSM, Joint Base Pearl-Hickam, HI, PACAF

    USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
    TSgt Kabria O. Nicholson
    35 MDSS/SGSM, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Brandon I. Hernandez Rodriguez
    88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
    TSgt Brandon G. Dyer
    377 HCOS/SGGM, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC

    USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
    SrA Kaylee D. Forrest
    86 OMRS/SGXB, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
    TSgt Christian P. Felder
    AFOTEC Det 2/CS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFOTEC

    USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Julissa C. Avila
    99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Christopher P. Leung
    99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
    SSgt Ryan M. Hooper
    316 OMRS/SGXG, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
    TSgt LaTara D. Wilkins
    60 MDTS/SGQD, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Emily R. Hunt
    316 OMRS/SGPM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Katryn S. Ellis
    8 OMRS/SGPM, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
    SrA Ashley P. Byrd
    99 MDG/SGEO, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
    TSgt Sabra J. Hay
    88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Jala M. Wheeler
    19 OMRS/SGXH, Little Rock AFB, AR, AMC

    USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
    TSgt Frances T. Sumayop
    316 OMRS/SGXH, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Kelly A. Miller
    71 HCOS/SGGP, Vance AFB, OK, AETC

    USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
    TSgt Nikole D. Gonzalez-LoBoi
    86 MDS/SGOB, Landstuhl, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
    SrA Shavon Deemer
    35 SGCS/SGCS, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
    TSgt Stewart B. Riding
    81 SGCS/SGCS, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Jose A. Soto
    325 MDSS/SGSP, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC

    USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
    TSgt Eric M. Williams
    81 MDTS/SGQP, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
    SrA Jaclyn M. Johnson
    10 MSGS/SGCR, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
    TSgt Porscha V. Simpson
    59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
    SrA Brianna F. Massey
    60 MDTS/SGQC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
    TSgt Adam C. Huey
    55 MDSS/SGSL, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC

    USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
    A1C Caleb T. Shatzer
    10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
    TSgt Shaquonique S. Smith
    20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC

    USAF Dental Airman of the Year
    SrA Kennedy E. Shaver
    31 DS/SGD, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Dental NCO of the Year
    TSgt Dannie L. Peterson
    22 OMRS/SGXD, McConnell AFB, KS, AMC

    USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
    MSgt Pedro De Los Santos III
    96 OMRS/SGXY, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
    MSgt David S. Smedley
    48 MDG/SGCU, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE

    USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
    SMSgt Jason Masiclat
    59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
    MSgt David J. Garcia
    18 HCOS/SEL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
    Natasha I. Warren
    374 MDSS/SGSR, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
    Justin E. Irvin
    31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
    Elizabeth P. Miller
    711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Edmond J. Fenton
    1 SOSS/OSM, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Lt Col Jeremy P. Garlick
    4 OMRS/CC, Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, ACC

    USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
    Lt Col Mary Rose B. Valina
    15 MDG/SGH, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF

    USAF Physician Educator of the Year
    Lt Col Alice E. Barsoumian
    959 MDOS/SGOBS, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category
    Capt Matthew A. Keyes
    60 IPTS/SGIS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category
    Maj Kristen D. Barby
    375 AES/AETG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Isaac B. Akins
    375 OMRS/SGXW, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Julianne LeGierse
    5 HCOS/SGGP, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC

    USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
    Lisa L. Myers
    88 HCOS/SGGP, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
    Lt Col Susan E. Joseph
    51 HCOS/SGO, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
    Maj Aaron Jordan N. Mangubat
    31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Nursing Educator of the Year
    Maj Tekia L. Jones
    10 MDG/SGNE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
    Lt Col Bashir B. El-Khoury
    8 MDG/SGP, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year
    Rolena Baca
    377 OMRS/SGXF, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC

    USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Individual Award
    Lt Col Erika L. King
    HQ/USAFA/DFBL, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    Team Awards:

    USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
    81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
    45 HCOS/SGGR, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF

    USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
    673 MDG/SGA, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF

    USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
    374 MDSS/SGSI, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
    35 MDSS/SGST, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
    341 MDG/SGX, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
    509 MDG, Whiteman AFB, MO, AFGSC

    USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
    36 OMRS/SGXD, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF

    USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
    5 OMRS/SGXD, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC

    USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
    88 DS/SGDS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
    39 MDG, Incirlik AB, Turkey, USAFE

    USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award
    633 HCOS/SGGC, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC

    USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program
    72 MDG, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC

    USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program
    60 MDG/SGHQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
    18 AES, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year
    45 MDG, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF

    USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year
    48 MDG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE

    USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Team Award
    Women’s Leadership Council, 48 SGCS/SGCG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE

