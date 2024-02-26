Air Force Medical Service announces 2023 award winners

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Surgeon General has announced the recipients of the 2023 Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Surgeon General has announced the recipients of the 2023 Air Force Medical Service individual and team awards. (U.S. Air Force graphic) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.



The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership, and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support provided to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We should also acknowledge the hard work and support of wingmen, fellow medical professionals, at every level, who enabled success.



Please join in congratulating all award recipients - they represent the many outstanding Air Force medical professionals delivering “Trusted Care Anytime … Anywhere!”



Individual Awards:



USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Christina M. Laporte

436 HCOS/SGGT, Dover AFB, DE, AMC



USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award

Lt Col Kenneth A. Rosenblum

81 MDSS/CC, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year

Tonja Johnson

60 MDSS/SGSR, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Joseph J. Mcilvaine

45 RS/SGXF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj James N. Moore

HQ AFPC/DPMON, Randolph AFB, TX, AFPC



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Jian Zhang

711 HPW/USAFSAM/OE, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Joshua A. Radel

1 SOHCOS/SGGD, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year

Jeffrey M. McLean

56 MDG/SGXS, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC



USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year

Kevin S. McCaughin

45 HCOS/SGGA, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year

Maj Gloria J. Heater

96 HCOS/DO, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year

Capt Heather M. Baughman

61 MDS/SGOD, Los Angeles, AFB, CA, AFMC USSF



USAF Dental Educator of the Year

Maj Michael W. Struthers

81 DS/SGD, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Dental Civilian of the Year

Sean C. Myers

96 DS/SGDD, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year

SrA Melissa K. Nichols

374 MDSS/SGSX, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year

TSgt David A. Monroy

31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year

A1C Andrea C. Pratt

15 HCOS/SGSM, Joint Base Pearl-Hickam, HI, PACAF



USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year

TSgt Kabria O. Nicholson

35 MDSS/SGSM, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Brandon I. Hernandez Rodriguez

88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year

TSgt Brandon G. Dyer

377 HCOS/SGGM, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC



USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year

SrA Kaylee D. Forrest

86 OMRS/SGXB, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year

TSgt Christian P. Felder

AFOTEC Det 2/CS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFOTEC



USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year

SrA Julissa C. Avila

99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Christopher P. Leung

99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year

SSgt Ryan M. Hooper

316 OMRS/SGXG, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year

TSgt LaTara D. Wilkins

60 MDTS/SGQD, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Public Health Airman of the Year

SrA Emily R. Hunt

316 OMRS/SGPM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Public Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Katryn S. Ellis

8 OMRS/SGPM, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year

SrA Ashley P. Byrd

99 MDG/SGEO, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year

TSgt Sabra J. Hay

88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Jala M. Wheeler

19 OMRS/SGXH, Little Rock AFB, AR, AMC



USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year

TSgt Frances T. Sumayop

316 OMRS/SGXH, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Kelly A. Miller

71 HCOS/SGGP, Vance AFB, OK, AETC



USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year

TSgt Nikole D. Gonzalez-LoBoi

86 MDS/SGOB, Landstuhl, Germany, USAFE



USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year

SrA Shavon Deemer

35 SGCS/SGCS, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year

TSgt Stewart B. Riding

81 SGCS/SGCS, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Jose A. Soto

325 MDSS/SGSP, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC



USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year

TSgt Eric M. Williams

81 MDTS/SGQP, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year

SrA Jaclyn M. Johnson

10 MSGS/SGCR, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year

TSgt Porscha V. Simpson

59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year

SrA Brianna F. Massey

60 MDTS/SGQC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year

TSgt Adam C. Huey

55 MDSS/SGSL, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC



USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year

A1C Caleb T. Shatzer

10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year

TSgt Shaquonique S. Smith

20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC



USAF Dental Airman of the Year

SrA Kennedy E. Shaver

31 DS/SGD, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Dental NCO of the Year

TSgt Dannie L. Peterson

22 OMRS/SGXD, McConnell AFB, KS, AMC



USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award

MSgt Pedro De Los Santos III

96 OMRS/SGXY, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award

MSgt David S. Smedley

48 MDG/SGCU, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE



USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award

SMSgt Jason Masiclat

59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award

MSgt David J. Garcia

18 HCOS/SEL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award

Natasha I. Warren

374 MDSS/SGSR, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award

Justin E. Irvin

31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award

Elizabeth P. Miller

711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Edmond J. Fenton

1 SOSS/OSM, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category

Lt Col Jeremy P. Garlick

4 OMRS/CC, Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, ACC



USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year

Lt Col Mary Rose B. Valina

15 MDG/SGH, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF



USAF Physician Educator of the Year

Lt Col Alice E. Barsoumian

959 MDOS/SGOBS, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category

Capt Matthew A. Keyes

60 IPTS/SGIS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category

Maj Kristen D. Barby

375 AES/AETG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Isaac B. Akins

375 OMRS/SGXW, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Julianne LeGierse

5 HCOS/SGGP, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC



USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year

Lisa L. Myers

88 HCOS/SGGP, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award

Lt Col Susan E. Joseph

51 HCOS/SGO, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award

Maj Aaron Jordan N. Mangubat

31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Nursing Educator of the Year

Maj Tekia L. Jones

10 MDG/SGNE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award

Lt Col Bashir B. El-Khoury

8 MDG/SGP, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year

Rolena Baca

377 OMRS/SGXF, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC



USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Individual Award

Lt Col Erika L. King

HQ/USAFA/DFBL, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



Team Awards:



USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year

81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Resource Management Team of the Year

45 HCOS/SGGR, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF



USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year

673 MDG/SGA, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF



USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year

374 MDSS/SGSI, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year

35 MDSS/SGST, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year

341 MDG/SGX, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year

509 MDG, Whiteman AFB, MO, AFGSC



USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year

36 OMRS/SGXD, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF



USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year

5 OMRS/SGXD, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC



USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year

88 DS/SGDS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year

39 MDG, Incirlik AB, Turkey, USAFE



USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award

633 HCOS/SGGC, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC



USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program

72 MDG, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC



USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program

60 MDG/SGHQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program

18 AES, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year

45 MDG, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF



USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year

48 MDG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE



USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Team Award

Women’s Leadership Council, 48 SGCS/SGCG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE