Air Force Medical Service announces 2023 award winners

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.
The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership, and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support provided to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We should also acknowledge the hard work and support of wingmen, fellow medical professionals, at every level, who enabled success.
Please join in congratulating all award recipients - they represent the many outstanding Air Force medical professionals delivering “Trusted Care Anytime … Anywhere!”
Individual Awards:
USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Christina M. Laporte
436 HCOS/SGGT, Dover AFB, DE, AMC
USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
Lt Col Kenneth A. Rosenblum
81 MDSS/CC, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
Tonja Johnson
60 MDSS/SGSR, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Joseph J. Mcilvaine
45 RS/SGXF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj James N. Moore
HQ AFPC/DPMON, Randolph AFB, TX, AFPC
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Jian Zhang
711 HPW/USAFSAM/OE, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Joshua A. Radel
1 SOHCOS/SGGD, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
Jeffrey M. McLean
56 MDG/SGXS, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC
USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
Kevin S. McCaughin
45 HCOS/SGGA, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
Maj Gloria J. Heater
96 HCOS/DO, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
Capt Heather M. Baughman
61 MDS/SGOD, Los Angeles, AFB, CA, AFMC USSF
USAF Dental Educator of the Year
Maj Michael W. Struthers
81 DS/SGD, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
Sean C. Myers
96 DS/SGDD, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year
SrA Melissa K. Nichols
374 MDSS/SGSX, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year
TSgt David A. Monroy
31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
A1C Andrea C. Pratt
15 HCOS/SGSM, Joint Base Pearl-Hickam, HI, PACAF
USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
TSgt Kabria O. Nicholson
35 MDSS/SGSM, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Brandon I. Hernandez Rodriguez
88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
TSgt Brandon G. Dyer
377 HCOS/SGGM, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC
USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
SrA Kaylee D. Forrest
86 OMRS/SGXB, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
TSgt Christian P. Felder
AFOTEC Det 2/CS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFOTEC
USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
SrA Julissa C. Avila
99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Christopher P. Leung
99 OMRS/SGOW, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
SSgt Ryan M. Hooper
316 OMRS/SGXG, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
TSgt LaTara D. Wilkins
60 MDTS/SGQD, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
SrA Emily R. Hunt
316 OMRS/SGPM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Katryn S. Ellis
8 OMRS/SGPM, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
SrA Ashley P. Byrd
99 MDG/SGEO, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
TSgt Sabra J. Hay
88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Jala M. Wheeler
19 OMRS/SGXH, Little Rock AFB, AR, AMC
USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
TSgt Frances T. Sumayop
316 OMRS/SGXH, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Kelly A. Miller
71 HCOS/SGGP, Vance AFB, OK, AETC
USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
TSgt Nikole D. Gonzalez-LoBoi
86 MDS/SGOB, Landstuhl, Germany, USAFE
USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
SrA Shavon Deemer
35 SGCS/SGCS, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
TSgt Stewart B. Riding
81 SGCS/SGCS, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Jose A. Soto
325 MDSS/SGSP, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC
USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
TSgt Eric M. Williams
81 MDTS/SGQP, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
SrA Jaclyn M. Johnson
10 MSGS/SGCR, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
TSgt Porscha V. Simpson
59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
SrA Brianna F. Massey
60 MDTS/SGQC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
TSgt Adam C. Huey
55 MDSS/SGSL, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC
USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
A1C Caleb T. Shatzer
10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
TSgt Shaquonique S. Smith
20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC
USAF Dental Airman of the Year
SrA Kennedy E. Shaver
31 DS/SGD, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Dental NCO of the Year
TSgt Dannie L. Peterson
22 OMRS/SGXD, McConnell AFB, KS, AMC
USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
MSgt Pedro De Los Santos III
96 OMRS/SGXY, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
MSgt David S. Smedley
48 MDG/SGCU, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE
USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
SMSgt Jason Masiclat
59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
MSgt David J. Garcia
18 HCOS/SEL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
Natasha I. Warren
374 MDSS/SGSR, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
Justin E. Irvin
31 MDSS/SGSR, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
Elizabeth P. Miller
711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Edmond J. Fenton
1 SOSS/OSM, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category
Lt Col Jeremy P. Garlick
4 OMRS/CC, Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, ACC
USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
Lt Col Mary Rose B. Valina
15 MDG/SGH, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF
USAF Physician Educator of the Year
Lt Col Alice E. Barsoumian
959 MDOS/SGOBS, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category
Capt Matthew A. Keyes
60 IPTS/SGIS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category
Maj Kristen D. Barby
375 AES/AETG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Isaac B. Akins
375 OMRS/SGXW, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Julianne LeGierse
5 HCOS/SGGP, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC
USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
Lisa L. Myers
88 HCOS/SGGP, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
Lt Col Susan E. Joseph
51 HCOS/SGO, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
Maj Aaron Jordan N. Mangubat
31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Nursing Educator of the Year
Maj Tekia L. Jones
10 MDG/SGNE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
Lt Col Bashir B. El-Khoury
8 MDG/SGP, Kunsan AB, South Korea, PACAF
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year
Rolena Baca
377 OMRS/SGXF, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC
USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Individual Award
Lt Col Erika L. King
HQ/USAFA/DFBL, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
Team Awards:
USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
45 HCOS/SGGR, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF
USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
673 MDG/SGA, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF
USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
374 MDSS/SGSI, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
35 MDSS/SGST, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
341 MDG/SGX, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
509 MDG, Whiteman AFB, MO, AFGSC
USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
36 OMRS/SGXD, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF
USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
5 OMRS/SGXD, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC
USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
88 DS/SGDS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
39 MDG, Incirlik AB, Turkey, USAFE
USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award
633 HCOS/SGGC, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC
USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program
72 MDG, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC
USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program
60 MDG/SGHQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
18 AES, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year
45 MDG, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC USSF
USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year
48 MDG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE
USAF Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Team Award
Women’s Leadership Council, 48 SGCS/SGCG, RAF Lakenheath, England, USAFE
