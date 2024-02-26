JBAB, 11th Wing release updated strategic plan

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The 11th Wing at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling released its updated strategic plan Feb. 29, featuring four priorities: Mission, People, Installation, and Community.



Mission: Deliver worldwide, premier ceremonial honors, mission support, and contingency operations from our Nation’s Capital.



People: Cultivate an environment where everyone can thrive.



Installation: Modernize, support, and defend Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



Community: Foster a connected community and build enduring partnerships



Within those four priorities are nested 18 focus areas and 32 goals, each with a purpose of moving the “Flock” to a desired future state.



“This plan lays out the path for the wing to best support the pride and strength of the Department of the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, JBAB and 11th Wing commander. “Our vision, ‘Advancing Power Projection by Delivering Excellence – Anytime, Anywhere!’ provides our long-term view by Delivering Excellence every day. Through our priorities of Mission, People, Installation, and Community, we will get there together.”



The 11th WG made history in October 2020 when it became JBAB’s host unit during the first-ever Department of Defense lead service transfer from Navy to Air Force command. Since then, an immense amount of time and effort has gone into planning for the base’s future and deciding what the strategic plan should encompass.



Members of the Flock and their mission partners accomplished a historic feat in standing up the 11th WG. They maintained and improved day-to-day operations and met mission requirements, all while simultaneously building structure, and establishing new processes and procedures from the ground up.



“As leaders, we spend a lot of time considering what is best for our people and the future of our base,” said Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th Wing command chief. “In the nearly two years I’ve been here, it’s been an honor to watch how our wing and our service members have constantly evolved to adapt to change. As we move into the future, we’re excited to see the base make progress toward these priorities and goals.”



The wing will focus on each of its four priorities -- Mission, People, Installation, and Community -- as they continue to forge ahead, bringing JBAB to its full potential.



Click on this link to read the entire 2024 Strategic Plan: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/29/2003402538/-1/-1/0/11%20WG%20STRAT%20PLAN_29%20FEB%202024.PDF

