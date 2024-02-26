CYS announces Pickens CDC closure

Fort Jackson’s Child, Youth Services held a town hall, Feb. 22, to speak directly to families about the temporary closure of the Pickens Child Development Center and allay any questions they had about their children’s care.



“The CDC has had constant infrastructure issues,” said Sabine Alsup, post CYS coordinator. “If you have been there long enough, we had to shut down the building for issues with the water, with heat, with air conditioning and with sewage … the building was built in 1987 and there are a lot of infrastructure issues.”



The building’s plumbing; heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will be completely upgraded to include floors being torn up for crews to replace pipes that have collapsed.



“The contract was awarded for 330 days,” Alsup said, “so we are looking at being out of that building a minimum of a year … please plan that we are going to be in those alternate facilities for at least one year – but it could be longer.”



Pickens CDC will close on March 15 to facilitate the move.



“We will have to move equipment from Pickens CDC to these alternate locations,” Alsup added. “I will have limited spaces on a first come, first served basis. If you need care that day, I am asking you to stop at the front desk at Pickens to request that care.”



She also requested families make alternative care arr

angements for that day. Those who do will be credited for that day.

Children will be seen at other CDCs on post during the renovation.

The Middle School and Teen after school program will not be offered March 1 as equipment is moved to the Solomon Center.



Starting on March 4, youth care will start at the Solomon Center.



School aged children, attending Lighthorse CDC and Lighthorse Student Activity Center, and go to either Pierce Terrace or C.C. Pinckney elementary schools, will go to the Middle School and Teen Center (Bldg. 5975), while students attending Richland One or Richland Two schools will start afternoon care at the Scouts Out SAC (Bldg. 5614), March 7.



Parents who drop off their children before 5:30 a.m. at Lighthorse CDC will continue to do so, Alsup added. Fort Jackson CYS will transport the children to their respective centers. This is for Lighthorse CDC patrons only.



Pickens CDC children will be at the following locations beginning March 18:

Lighthorse CDC (Bldg. 5979):

• Infant 1A and B

• Infant 2A and B

• Toddler 4 side B

• Preschool 4A and B

Lighthorse SAC (Bldg. 5978):

• Infant 3A and B

• Toddler 3A and B

• Toddler 4 side A only

• Preschool 3A and B

Liberty Extended Care (Bldg. 4680):

• Toddler 1A and B

• Toddler 2A and B

Middle School and Teen Center (Bldg. 5975):

• Strong Beginning 1

• Strong Beginning 1

• Preschool 5

• Infant 4A and B



The move will not change programming and routines will remain the same, nor will it cause a loss of spaces or a fee increase.



“I know there is a lot of uncertainty around this,” Alsup said. “Your children, as of now, will be with the teachers that they know; the teachers they come to every day; and the children they are used to being with.”



Parents can volunteer to move their children between programs.



For more information, call (520) 671-8534.



(Editor’s note: Visit the Fort Jackson CYS Facebook page to watch the town hall in its entirety.)

