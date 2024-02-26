Airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron, 8th AS, and 7th AS participated in a large formation exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, involving seven C-17 Globemaster IIIs, Feb. 21-23, 2024.



The exercise served as a platform for pilot and loadmaster instructors from the 58th AS to apply their skills, gaining real-world experience and valuable training. Their mission, however, was not only about the exercise objectives, it was an opportunity to bring back essential lessons to Altus Air Force Base.



“One of the biggest takeaways from this exercise is that it allows us to find and attack any problems that we see at the tactical and strategic level that AMC (Air Mobility Command) is trying to resolve,” said Capt. Nathan Hartman, 58th AS instructor pilot. “It allows us, as instructors, to better tailor our training and equip the crew to go back to their respective units, executing the mission.”



Exercises like this foster cross-command interaction, further developing the expertise of instructor pilots and loadmasters at the 58th AS.



“This exercise uplifted every Airmen that participated in it”, said Col. John Masterson, 97th Operations Group commander. “Whether in the mission planning stage or flying in the large formation, we’ve got Airmen from AETC (Air Education and Training Command) and AMC working together to achieve training objectives.”



As the exercise concluded, it became evident that not only were individual skills enhanced, but it also showcased the effectiveness of joint training exercises in preparing Airmen for challenges they may encounter in real-world scenarios.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:20 Story ID: 464982 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58 AS participates in 7 ship LFE with 7th and 8th AS, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.