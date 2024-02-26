World famous Harlem Globetrotters tour the 501st CSW

Being stationed abroad comes with a plethora of upsides from travel opportunities to exposure to new culture and more, but still people can find themselves missing home.



It was this that the Harlem Globetrotters aimed to fix when they toured the 501st Combat Support Wing, they strived to entertain, amuse and give Pathfinders a taste of home.



During their tour of the 501st, the Globetrotters visited RAF Croughton and RAF Alconbury.



“One thing that I always like to say is, ‘it’s all about the little things'’ so even though the 501st is spread out through a bunch of small bases, you guys do so much that people don’t really think about that adds up,” said Zavian “Sky” Jackson, Harlem Globetrotters forward. “That work helps change the world drastically and that’s why we came out to support you all. The sacrifices that you all have to make are like no other and you guys are truly amazing individuals.”



The shows at RAF Croughton and RAF Alconbury were both massive successes with the venues being filled entirely.



“This year our show was all about the fans,” said Jackson. “We wanted to try to connect with all of our fans all across the world better than we had before in the past, by giving the fans a chance to actually change what happens in our game. The 501st did exactly that. They helped our show to be an even better show than what we had ever planned to be, the energy was just electrifying.”



Jackson was born into a military family and as such has a clear understanding of the sacrifices military members make. Additionally he, and the other Globetrotters can appreciate the feeling of being abroad.



“We understand the sacrifices of being away from your families for months and years at a time,” said Jackson. “Being on the road with the job that we do is something that we have to live with every day. Being away from families, kids, or loved ones is a very hard task and you have to be very strong minded to do it.”



It’s a sacrifice that is trying at times but the Globetrotters are willing to make, said Jackson. The military family can understand the need to sacrifice in order to help make the world a better place.



“There is a quote that will stick with me forever that says ‘the highest human act is to inspire’ and I truly believe that,” said Jackson. “In order to make the world a better place, keep doing what you’re doing, keep being great, and keep inspiring.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 10:40 Story ID: 464973 Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World famous Harlem Globetrotters tour the 501st CSW, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.