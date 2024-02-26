Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

    IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

    Courtesy Photo | Lt. Michael Kwon, a motivational speaker from the Ford Excellence Instructor Command...... read more read more

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    MONTEREY, Calif. – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey held its first-ever Spiritual Readiness Month to promote student and staff capacity to draw strength from their beliefs and practices, enabling them to navigate life’s challenges with resilience, honor, and purpose, in Jan. 2024.

    IWTC Monterey’s chaplain, Lt. Christopher O’Riley, spearheaded the initiative through several events such as “Fearless Fridays”, where he gathered Sailors on Friday afternoons after class to discuss the “7 Cs of Resilience,” (competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control).

    To foster teamwork and inspire esprit de corps, O’Riley, organized a combined tri-service maritime motivational formation run with participation from Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard students enrolled in classes at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFC).

    Later in the month, IWTC Monterey welcomed guest speaker, Lt. Michael Kwon, from the Ford Excellence Instructor Command in Norfolk, Virginia to share his personal life story of resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Terrazas, a Navy Military Training Instructor leading Initial Entry Training (IET) Sailors at IWTC Monterey, said the speech “was an inspirational and enlightening experience,” and that Kwon is “a true inspiration to IET Sailors undergoing a rigorous language course of instruction.”

    While the title of the month started with the word “spiritual”, it does not mean the foundation of spiritual readiness is religious. Spiritual readiness encompasses the development of inner resources, coping mechanisms, and a sense of connectedness to something greater than oneself. In a military context, spiritual readiness is essential for facing the physical, emotional, and psychological demands of military service.

    According to O’Riley, chaplains play a pivotal role in nurturing readiness by caring for, advising, and facilitating readiness techniques for Sailors and Marines. Their work transcends religious boundaries, encompassing a commitment to the holistic well-being of those they serve.

    In the complex and challenging landscape of military service, the concept of spiritual readiness gains increasing recognition. The United States Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory Todd, accentuated the 2022 Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan goals in his “Initial Guidance” when he stated, "Our North Star is to grow the spiritual readiness of our flock so that they will meet the demands of military service with strength and honor.”

    As the Navy continues to recognize the significance of spiritual readiness, O’Riley predicts that chaplains will remain indispensable in fostering resiliency, purpose, and a sense of connectedness among individuals. Starting Spiritual Readiness Month at IWTC Monterey is especially important because it aims to build the foundation of Sailors’ resiliency before they get to the fleet and supports of the Chief of Naval Operations’ objective of “Strengthening the Navy Team.” Although a newer initiative for IWTC Monterey, January will continue stand out as an important month to recognize and emphasize spiritual readiness for years to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 08:57
    Story ID: 464966
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Spiritual Readiness
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT