IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

MONTEREY, Calif. – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey held its first-ever Spiritual Readiness Month to promote student and staff capacity to draw strength from their beliefs and practices, enabling them to navigate life’s challenges with resilience, honor, and purpose, in Jan. 2024.



IWTC Monterey’s chaplain, Lt. Christopher O’Riley, spearheaded the initiative through several events such as “Fearless Fridays”, where he gathered Sailors on Friday afternoons after class to discuss the “7 Cs of Resilience,” (competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control).



To foster teamwork and inspire esprit de corps, O’Riley, organized a combined tri-service maritime motivational formation run with participation from Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard students enrolled in classes at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFC).



Later in the month, IWTC Monterey welcomed guest speaker, Lt. Michael Kwon, from the Ford Excellence Instructor Command in Norfolk, Virginia to share his personal life story of resilience and strength in the face of adversity.



Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Terrazas, a Navy Military Training Instructor leading Initial Entry Training (IET) Sailors at IWTC Monterey, said the speech “was an inspirational and enlightening experience,” and that Kwon is “a true inspiration to IET Sailors undergoing a rigorous language course of instruction.”



While the title of the month started with the word “spiritual”, it does not mean the foundation of spiritual readiness is religious. Spiritual readiness encompasses the development of inner resources, coping mechanisms, and a sense of connectedness to something greater than oneself. In a military context, spiritual readiness is essential for facing the physical, emotional, and psychological demands of military service.



According to O’Riley, chaplains play a pivotal role in nurturing readiness by caring for, advising, and facilitating readiness techniques for Sailors and Marines. Their work transcends religious boundaries, encompassing a commitment to the holistic well-being of those they serve.



In the complex and challenging landscape of military service, the concept of spiritual readiness gains increasing recognition. The United States Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory Todd, accentuated the 2022 Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan goals in his “Initial Guidance” when he stated, "Our North Star is to grow the spiritual readiness of our flock so that they will meet the demands of military service with strength and honor.”



As the Navy continues to recognize the significance of spiritual readiness, O’Riley predicts that chaplains will remain indispensable in fostering resiliency, purpose, and a sense of connectedness among individuals. Starting Spiritual Readiness Month at IWTC Monterey is especially important because it aims to build the foundation of Sailors’ resiliency before they get to the fleet and supports of the Chief of Naval Operations’ objective of “Strengthening the Navy Team.” Although a newer initiative for IWTC Monterey, January will continue stand out as an important month to recognize and emphasize spiritual readiness for years to come.