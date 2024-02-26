Strengthening synergy and securing security

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matteo Martemucci, the Deputy Chief of the Central Security Service, National Security Agency, arrived for a pivotal command briefing with the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center commandant and heads of various language education programs Feb. 27.



“[DLIFLC] is a force multiplier and it is a mission enabler,” Martemucci asserted. “It is an incredible partnership between instructors, students and, ultimately, the customers that the output serves, which is the Department of Defense.”



In his daily duties, Martemucci assists U.S. Air Force Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, Chief of the Central Security Service, who also serves as the Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the NSA, with operational control of signals intelligence missions conducted by all military services and the Coast Guard. Martemucci is therefore responsible for more than 16,600 personnel he needs to assure are receiving the best education to protect the security of the nation.



“This is an opportunity for us to understand and look for the kind of partnerships that exist between the Agency and DLI,” he said. “And just as importantly…to see the instructors, the students and all the partnering that's going on here.”



After taking some time to tour the classrooms, Martemucci was impressed by the synergy between students and teachers after witnessing their linguistic interactions in person.

“It’s humbling, seeing the educators in the classroom with the students,” he admitted.

His trip to DLIFLC is a fact-finding mission, to delve into the educational processes and explore ways to increase the synergy between DLIFLC and NSA. Because of the strategic importance a cryptologic language analyst graduates makes, it is vital the entire CLA training pipeline is streamlined and synchronized, from recruitment to their first assignment.



Martemucci is hopeful to take away some “homework;” tasks and projects to work on to better understand and strengthen the partnerships between customer expectations and DLIFLC’s output when he returns to Cyber Command located in Ft. Mead, Md.



“[We are now in] great power competition 2.0, as I call it. Great power competition 1.0…was the Cold War,” explained Martemucci. “What I would offer, what won the Cold War, was not a ‘diplomatic military’ but it was information.”

As we continue in great power competition 2.0, Martemucci feels there’s a clash between Western values like free-market capitalism and democracy, which is led by the United States, and the alternative world vision presented by China. Martemucci is convinced information holds the key to understanding and navigating this global rivalry.

“And that system our Chinese competitors are offering, in terms of the reordering of the world order, seems to me that information is, yet again, the critical component to frame that…competition,” cautioned Martemucci.

In a sobering moment, Martemucci took a detour to link up with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mathew Dalton of the Information Warfare Training Command, so his team could visit the Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent memorial for a moment of reflection. A Naval Cryptologic Technician, Kent was killed in action while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 16. 2019, in Syria.



“[Kent] is representative of the expeditionary nature of this incredible cryptologic enterprise,” Martemucci said respectfully. “We thought it would be a really useful and powerful point for the whole team to remind ourselves why we do what we do. It is important to contextualize and recognize what cryptologic and other linguists do every day.”

