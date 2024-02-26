Photo Story: Garrison command team supports new employee onboarding process at Fort McCoy DHR

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger with Fort McCoy Garrison completes the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger with Fort McCoy Garrison completes the swearing in of a new employee Feb. 26, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Since 2022, members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team greet all new employees as the start onboarding at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources (DHR). Fort McCoy DHR officials said onboarding in this way is more than just in-processing, completing administrative requirements, and mandatory training. It's also "where we communicate who Fort McCoy is and what we stand for — our culture, our values — it sets the new team member up to become a successful and contributing member of our team.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and other garrison command team members with Fort McCoy Garrison welcomed new employees Feb. 26, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Since 2022, members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team greet all new employees as the start onboarding at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources (DHR).



Fort McCoy DHR officials said onboarding in this way is more than just in-processing, completing administrative requirements, and mandatory training.



It's also "where we communicate who Fort McCoy is and what we stand for — our culture, our values — it sets the new team member up to become a successful and contributing member of our team.”



Workforce Development Specialist Jamie Gular with Fort McCoy DHR explained the onboarding process.



“Phase one is pre-arrival and sponsorship,” Gular said. “Phase two is arrival and welcome. The goal of this phase is to personalize the welcome of new team members to the Fort McCoy team. Successfully welcoming and onboarding a new team member requires planning, careful thought, and effort — especially from leaders. However, it is effort worth spending.”



Gular said this effort with improving new team member onboarding is also part of Army Installation Management Command’s Service Culture Campaign.



According to IMCOM, the Service Culture Campaign “is built upon the premise that excellence in customer service is a byproduct of how employees are treated. Therefore, the Service Culture Campaign aims to establish an environment where employees have engaged leaders, feel valued, are loyal to the organization, and treat each other with dignity and respect.”



“The campaign instills a culture of service excellence through leader and workforce engagement; on-boarding programs that welcome and integrate newly assigned Soldiers and civilians to IMCOM; employee recognition programs that effectively further Army mission, goals and values; and standardized customer service training implemented enterprisewide,” states the Service Culture Campaign web page at https://home.army.mil/imcom/index.php/professionals/scc.



