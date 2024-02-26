Maj. Gen. Alice Treviño visits Arnold AFB

Photo By Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh | Maj. Gen. Alice Treviño, deputy assistant secretary for contracting with Office of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh | Maj. Gen. Alice Treviño, deputy assistant secretary for contracting with Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, center, listens Dec. 5, 2023, as Dr. Rich Roberts, flight director at Arnold Engineering Development Complex, right, discusses some of the capabilities of the 716th Test Squadron. During her visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Treviño met with members of the Arnold contracting team and toured several Arnold test facilities and sites on base where work is performed to support the test mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Maj. Gen. Alice Treviño, deputy assistant secretary for contracting with Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, visited Arnold Air Force Base Dec. 5-6 to meet with base contracting personnel and get a closer look at some of the test capabilities at Arnold, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

On Dec. 5, Treviño, joined by Chief Master Sgt. Bryan Dubose, enlisted policy chief and career field manager, presented change agent pins and challenge coins to members of the Arnold AFB Contracting team, met with AEDC leadership, and led question and answer sessions with staff.

Treviño toured several test facilities at Arnold, including those capable of propulsion and aerodynamic evaluations and also visited sites on base where work is performed in support of the AEDC test mission.

Treviño is responsible for all aspects of contracting relating to the acquisition of weapons systems, logistics, operational and enterprise efforts for the Air Force and provides contingency contracting support to the geographic combatant commanders. She leads a staff of mission-focused business leaders and acquisition change agents to deliver $825 billion in Air Force and Space Force platforms. Additionally, she is the Contracting Functional Manager for more than 8,000 professionals who execute program worth approximately $70 billion annually for the Department of the Air Force.

Before departing for her tour of the test facilities, Treviño discussed ways the Arnold team can maximize contracting and collaboration between mission partners. She said in the case of new customers or requirement owners, this maximization begins with what she referred to as the “alignment, prioritization and simplification” mindset.

“In this situation, for collaboration, the alignment is understanding and making sure you’re on the same page with regards to the mission, ‘What problem are we trying to solve together? What is the actual outcome that you’re trying to achieve,’” she said, “because that outcome, especially with an acquisition, it’s imperative that we are aligned. That will help with the acquisition strategy that we set and then the contract strategy. And if we start with the alignment and then go through the prioritization piece, we’ll know what’s most important.”

The level of urgency of the requirement will help identify the acquisition strategy, Treviño said. She added parties involved should identify what is important to them and then work together on the acquisition and contract strategies.

“Again, your contract strategy will follow, but that really helps set the stage and, if collaboration is your goal in all things, which I think it is here at Arnold, if you use that and keep it simple so everybody’s on the same page, that would be my advice,” she said.

Prior to visiting the test facilities, Treviño said she was already certain the opportunity to meet with contracting personnel at Arnold would be a high point of her visit.

“Just spending time with our mission-focused business leaders here at Arnold had already set mine and Chief Dubose’s trip off at the high bar,” she said. “Being able to be here in person is a huge highlight. I know there’s going to be many more, but just seeing our change agents is significant. I call them change agents because you have to change in contracting all the time. It’s constantly evolving, and they want them to be part of that positive change, so that’s very exciting for me.”