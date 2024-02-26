2024 Army Best Medic completion kicks off first week of March

Photo By Joseph Kumzak | The Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Army Best Medic Competition is a grueling...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Kumzak | The Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Army Best Medic Competition is a grueling three-day test of medical skills, fitness, and endurance and is held each year. The competition for 2024 kicks off on March 4 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with the winners announced on March 8. Soldiers compete in the Army Best Medic competition at Fort Polk, La., Jan 22-26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak). see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, North Carolina (February 27, 2024) --- The Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Army Best Medic Competition is an annual grueling three-day test of operational medical skills, mental and physical fitness, and overall endurance. The Army Best Medic Competition pushes Soldiers to their limits in an austere domain to test their tactical and technical operational medicine capabilities, required to bring the Warfighter home. The 2024 competition kicks off on March 4 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with the winners announced on March 8.



Combat medics, play a critical role in the health and medical care of Soldiers on the battlefield and in garrison. Medics are the first line of aid and care when Soldiers are injured or become ill. Army Medicine is proud that virtually 100 percent of wounded or injured Soldiers who reach a Forward Surgical Team with survivable wounds go home to their families. This attests to the value of the medical care that medics provide through casualty management before the Soldier reaches the aid station.



Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Sprunger of Army Medical Command said of the competition and the medic, “The Army Combat Medic is built to be the best, because the warfighter deserves the best – lives depend on it.”



The competition consists of a series of events over three days and may include many of the following: a fitness test; an obstacle course; combat water survival; a ruck march; medical training; weapons qualifications; a written test; day or night land navigation; tactical combat casualty care; prolonged field care; or a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear event. A “mystery event” designed to stretch the Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance, while challenging their medical skills is always a part of the competition.



“The Army's Best Medic Competition shows that, wherever the Soldier goes in battle, Army medics have the grit, determination, and character to go with them,” said Sprunger.



The Best Medic Competition is a showcase for Army Medicine readiness in support of Army readiness.



“Since 1775, through competition, crisis, and conflict — Army Medicine remains committed to its enduring purpose — conserving the fighting strength — anytime, anywhere, anyplace,” said Sprunger.