Task Force 82 prepares for Allied Spirit 24

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania - Paratroopers assigned to Task Force 82 headquarters will participate in Exercise Allied Spirit, February 26 through March 27, with the 41st Panzergrenadier Brigade at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.



Allied Spirit is one of several exercises designed to train multinational brigades and above at JMRC. Unlike other U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercises, this training features an Ally as the primary training audience.



“This exercise is an opportunity to demonstrate interoperability at the tactical level and provide a shared understanding of how closely we work with our Allies,” said Brig. David Pack, Deputy Commanding General for Plans for Task Force 82.



Task Force 82, from the 82nd Airborne Division, will operate a division-level headquarters element to provide the higher command function to 41st Panzergrenadier Brigade during the exercise.



In preparation for the exercise, Task Force 82 staff spent two weeks rehearsing systems and processes to ensure a successful rotation with their German counterparts.



Task Force 82 supports the U.S. Army V Corp’s mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, assure European allies and partners, and deter aggression. Task Force 82 also conducts security force assistance with NATO Allies from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 Story ID: 464859 by MAJ Matthew Diaz