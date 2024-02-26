Bellows AFS to close for environmental, safety updates

Courtesy Photo | A guest walks along the beach at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2024....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A guest walks along the beach at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2024. Bellows AFS will be closed from 1 March, 2024 to 30 April, 2024 for munitions removal, but will be open for day trips only from 6 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto) see less | View Image Page

WAIMANALO, Hawaii – Bellows Air Force Station will have a limited closure from March 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024 as part of a restoration project, ensuring a safe and accessible area for staff and guests.



Once a critical airfield during World War II, Bellows AFS was used to train military members in aerial and ground attacks. Bellows now serves as a military training and recreation area for the community, where guests can enjoy beachside campsites, eco-adventures and equipment rentals.



Now, Bellows is facing a two-month limited closure in order to create a safer space for its guests, staff, and the environment.



“In the 1930’s and 1940’s, Bellows was used as a bombing range,” explained Maj. Dalin Chhen, Bellows AFS commander. “During the closure, we will be removing the debris and potential unexploded munitions identified by the Military Munition Response Program team.”



The MMRP is a restoration program under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program which aims to address hazardous substances, pollutants, contaminants, and military munitions remaining from past activities at active military installations and other formerly used defense sites.



“Munitions removal is a complex process. It's a real feeling of accomplishment to know that you have taken part in cleaning up a site,” explained Jennifer Wehrmann, Air Force Civil Engineering Center Environmental Operations Pacific remedial project manager. “Many people come to Bellows, not necessarily to train and participate in military maneuvers, but to relax and enjoy time by the ocean with their friends and family.



“It's extremely fulfilling to know that we can play a part in reducing risk and making this family time safer and more enjoyable,” she explained.



During the closure, Bellows will be open for day trips only from 6 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays so that guests can still take advantage of the facilities.



“There is a huge sense of pride in cleaning up a complex site and being able to safely deliver it back to the public. I look forward to being a part of this process and interacting with the local community every step of the way,” said Wehrmann.



Chhen expressed Bellows’ dedication to providing resilience and recreation for warfighters and their families, as well as total force training opportunities and environmental restoration throughout the closure and beyond.



“We will continue to work alongside the local community to ensure responsible stewardship of our shared ‘āina (land), improved safety for visitors and preservation of the environment,” Chhen said.