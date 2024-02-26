Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Engineers Week, Feb. 18-24, celebrates how engineers make a difference in our world.

From engineers in the U.S. Armed Forces to those in the civilian world, no matter in the field of civil, aerospace or industrial, the world has been effectively improved thanks to their problem-solving and innovation.

In honor of Engineers Week, the Guardian sat down with Kajun Miller, a civil engineer who is now the project branch management chief at Fort Johnson’s Directorate of Public Works.

Miller, who graduated from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 2020, started work in consulting as a design and project engineer in the wastewater industry before moving to Louisiana from Indiana.

“My family and I moved here almost two years ago and I began working at Fort Johnson shortly after making my one-and-a-half year tenure,” said Miller. “It is a privilege to be able to serve the Soldiers and families of Fort Johnson by providing my experience and expertise on projects that continually impact infrastructure readiness and quality of life.”

Miller articulated how engineering consists of problem-solving and the direct impact it has on communities.

“Engineering is making a difference in the lives of the those we serve,” said Miller. “We get to solve problems that improve the quality and ease of life for everyone. It may seem far fetched to some, but every problem set for an engineer, regardless of their field, comes from an end user who wants a better experience and to make life easier for themselves and their Families.”

Miller, while expressing engineering comes with challenges, stated improving morale for Soldiers and Families is what makes the field equally rewarding.

“With the needs and wants of communities changing so often, it makes finding a solution something that requires immense attention to detail and expertise. This is why serving with DPW is also a privilege — our mission is to ensure that skills and proficiency are applied to provide infrastructure and services, which allow our Soldiers to be ready for the challenges and changes of the future,” said Miller. “Not only do we aim to assist in training and preparing our Soldiers, we also strive to provide a healthy, enjoyable home for them and their Families.”

Outside of his daily work as an engineer, Miller relayed the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Miller, along with his wife, serve as student youth pastors at their local church in Anacoco.

Fort Johnson, according to Miller, has provided the opportunity for him and his Family to remain close to the community he now calls home.

