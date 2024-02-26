New Guidance on Federal Resumes to Be Considered for Prospective Positions

Courtesy Photo | The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program assists military-connected job...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program assists military-connected job seekers in federal employment, including account creation, hiring eligibility, and resume tailoring, promoting a five-page federal resume. Illustrated by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Federal employment is a popular option for military-connected job seekers. Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program specialists help clients interested in federal employment navigate the job search process efficiently. Specialists help clients create their USAJobs.gov account, understand hiring eligibilities, tailor civilian and federal resumes, apply for positions, prepare for interviews, and even find the proper attire to wear during the interview or job fair. Of all the services offered, assistance with the federal resume is by far the most requested.



“You can walk into our office any day at any time, and we are probably talking about a federal resume,” says Debbie Slaughter, ERP Specialist. “We offer a federal resume workshop and help craft individual resumes during scheduled appointments. It’s a popular service.”



A large part of federal resume counseling is combating resume myths. Federal resumes are more detailed and require information not included in private sector resumes. Previously there were no guidelines on how many pages the federal resume should be.



“Most applicants know a private sector resume needs to be less than two pages in length, but the federal resume has typically had no limits, until recently,” said Carolina Echeverri, ERP Specialist. “Now we suggest no more than five pages.”



Many job vacancies on USAJobs.gov now include a statement advising that the uploaded resume should consist of at most five pages. Instead of having every detail of their work history, job seekers need to make their qualifications and achievements more concise and pertinent to ensure they stay within the five pages. This limit is currently a pilot program for many federal agencies, so how long it will be in place remains to be seen.



Although somewhat more limiting to the applicant, this page limit could make the resume writing process more manageable. The shorter resume requirement ultimately means less time typing lengthy work history details. Faster submission of documents should also benefit federal hiring managers. With less pages to sift through, hiring managers can more quickly focus on applicants’ relevant experience and accomplishments.



Like the private sector resume, federal resumes should cover only the most recent ten years of experience. A candidate should always emphasize expertise relevant to the vacant position, removing anything that does not directly support qualification requirements. Job seekers should also allow more space for recent positions. Older positions are typically less relevant and should take up fewer lines.



To learn more about the federal application process or for assistance shortening or starting a federal resume, visit the ACS Employment Readiness Program on the 3rd Floor of the Soldier Support Center or call 910-396-2390 or 396-1425.