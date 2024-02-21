Army Medical Logistics aims to innovate recruiting efforts

Photo By Ellen Crown | Army Medical Logistics Command Human Resources Director Kenneth Daniels discusses...... read more read more Photo By Ellen Crown | Army Medical Logistics Command Human Resources Director Kenneth Daniels discusses career opportunities with a potential candidate at BEYA on Feb. 17 in Baltimore, Maryland. BEYA is an annual event that attracts thousands of nationwide job seekers -- both in person and virtually -- to a two-day showcase of career opportunities, primarily in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math. see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE -- Seeking to attract new talent and build a diverse workforce, Army Medical Logistics Command staff worked the crowds at this year’s BEYA STEM Conference and Career Fair, held at the Baltimore Convention Center, Feb. 16-17.



On the hunt for potential team members, they found top candidates don’t just want a job -- they want purpose, which is exactly what the Army is offering.



“The Army is not only fighting to recruit well-qualified Soldiers, but also a robust civilian workforce,” AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde said. “We are in a talent competition with private industry and other parts of the government, all trying to attract high-potential employees. Our first step is to help them understand the difference they can make by joining our team.”



BEYA is an annual event that offers students, recent college graduates, corporate, government, military professionals, business and industry employers with three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence and showcasing STEM career opportunities.



The event attracts tens of thousands of nationwide job seekers both in-person and virtually. Typical attendees have included younger adults and recent college graduates, but this year’s event also drew a significant number of more seasoned employees who were eager to explore new opportunities, including those as an Army Civilian.



“This is my second year participating in the BEYA STEM conference and I am amazed by the number of talented professionals that attend this scholastic networking event every year,” said Dr. Ray Vazquez, chief of staff at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, a direct reporting unit of AMLC.



AMLC’s mission is to serve as the Army’s Class VIII Life Cycle Management Command, delivering medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge to increase survivability and sustain fighting strength.



As a subordinate command under the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, or CECOM, AMLC’s job offerings included an operational program analyst and a security specialist, as well as several medical equipment specialists and human resources specialist positions.



During BEYA 24, CECOM conducted a total of 357 job interviews, resulting in 86 tentative job offers, including 13 on-the-spot offers that were accepted. Hiring managers will continue to review resumes and potentially make additional recruitments through March.



“Each year, BEYA gets bigger, and we get better at understanding how to leverage these events to connect with potential candidates,” AMLC Human Resources Director Kenneth Daniels said. “The time is now for us to modernize our overall recruitment strategy, and events such as BEYA are key because we get access to a larger pool of diverse candidates.”



This is the first year BEYA was held in Baltimore, an hour east of AMLC’s headquarters at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland.



AMLC provides oversight to three direct reporting units, including the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea. AMLC’s worldwide workforce is comprised of nearly 900 Soldiers, civilians, local nationals and contractors, with a presence in 14 states and seven countries.



“For AMLC, recruitment is not a once-a-year event,” Welde said. “One of my top priorities is building, strengthening and diversifying our team, in order to reach our full potential as an organization.”



Learn more about AMLC’s career opportunities at: https://www.amlc.army.mil/About/Career-Opportunities/