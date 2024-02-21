Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) installations in Hampton Roads are in need of lifeguards to safely operate all Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) pools.



MWR is seeking candidates for full-time and part-time lifeguards at installation pools and beaches.



“Not having any lifeguards affects fitness, mission readiness, the physical readiness test, and forces us to remove aquatic programs for families to use,” said John Lucas, NRMA Fleet Readiness Director.



Lifeguards in Hampton Roads are paid $17-$20 per hour depending on level of expertise. Certified lifeguards are preferred, but training will be provided to those who are not.



According to Lucas, certification training is provided by MRW through the American Red Cross and could take as little as 16 hours to complete. “This is a great opportunity for someone looking to make some extra cash on summer break or for someone wanting to make this a long-term career,” Lucas said.



Indoor pools are currently open at Hampton Roads Navy Installations and outdoor pools will be opening around Memorial Day weekend, but that is all pending on filling these much-needed lifeguard positions.



MWR employees have the opportunity to have access to all MWR facilities in any installation and the benefit of shopping at the Navy Exchange.



Interested applicants can search and apply for open lifeguard positions at usajobs.gov. Minimum age to apply is 16 years old.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 07:52 Story ID: 464763 Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lifeguards needed in Hampton Roads Navy Installation, by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.