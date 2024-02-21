My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community

Photo By Cpl. Isaac Orozco | U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks, a native...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Isaac Orozco | U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks, a native of Jamaica, with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) Iwakuni, poses for a picture at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. As the command career counselor for AIMD Iwakuni and president of CSADD, Brooks holds a responsibility to ensure all Sailors under her guidance are well prepared to advance their careers and be valuable contributors to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – Service members have a unique bond with each other, a characteristic of a brotherhood, tribe, or family. They work, eat, and live amongst each other, and over time, they eventually see each other evolve into more capable leaders. The new service members in need of guidance will eventually find themselves as leaders that are in the position of fostering a sense of unity and collective responsibility amongst the unit. They will hold a responsibility to look after others, emphasize the bonds that hold the unit together as one, and have a moral and ethical duty to ensure the wellbeing of others.



Service members have continued to expand existing programs to prepare one another for adversities they may face in the future such as addiction, depression, and isolation. One of these service members is U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class (AS2) Patrice Brooks with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.



AS2 Patrice Brooks was born and raised in Jamaica but moved to New York at the age of 12. After graduating high school, Brooks enlisted in the Navy in August 2018. She initially enlisted because of the unique opportunities to travel and the educational benefits it would offer, but over time she realized that there was a more underlying reason for why she decided to enlist.



“Over the years, I have come to realize I had a sense of duty and service to our community and country,” explained Brooks. “That was the ultimate driving force.”



After graduating from basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, Brooks attended the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Florida. She then reported to her first duty station at Fleet Readiness Center Northwest, Whidbey Island, Washington.



After completing her first reenlistment, she got orders to AIMD, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, where she currently works as the AIMD command career counselor, president of Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) at MCAS Iwakuni, a sexual assault prevention response (SAPR) victim advocate and a pregnancy and parenthood coordinator.



While serving as command career counselor, Brooks has personally mentored many junior Sailors. She assists them in preparing for Navy advancement exams while also helping them to grow both personally and professionally. Because of her help, many Sailors would often contact Brooks and express their gratitude.



“The Navy advancement exam results were released and three Sailors who I mentored from my previous command called to inform me that they had passed the exam and advanced to the next rank,” Brooks said. “For me, this was one of the best moments of my career as they took many pieces of my advice to heart and acted upon what I had taught them. On that same day, Sailors from my present command came up to me personally to thank me for encouraging them and providing them with information and study material that helped them pass the exam in the end.”



Brook's sphere of influence also impacts on her coworkers at AIMD who take notice of her work on and off work hours.



“She one hundred percent makes our jobs and lives easier,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Etienne Thomas, the admin Lead Petty Officer at AIMD Iwakuni. “She's always available because she stays late and comes in early and dedicates all her time to people in her command and community. Whether she’s counseling Sailors or organizing group-oriented activities for everyone after work hours, the impact she has not only for this command, but the base is huge.”



Brooks’s pattern of helping those in need of assistance doesn't just stop at counseling Sailors in her office however, as she would rejuvenate the CSADD program she had previously been introduced to at her schoolhouse.



She had volunteered to be the schoolhouse representative for the program previously, but admittedly, Brooks did not completely realize the impact of the program despite volunteering with it.



“I was new to the Navy, so I was not aware of the full meaning and what the program actually stood for,” Brooks said. “I would go to meetings and then relay information back to the Sailors and Marines at the schoolhouse. At AIMD, I realized that CSADD was one of the organizations here that junior Sailors could be actively engaged in. The organization was a bit dormant, so I spoke to my leadership who encouraged my decision to breathe new life into the program within the command. I was appointed the president, and I encouraged a few other Sailors to join the club. We started inserting ourselves in the command and in our community.”



Brooks explains that CSADD exists to provide military members of all branches with the best prevention and intervention tools possible to deal with the issues of drinking, reckless driving, and other destructive decisions.



“CSADD is geared towards junior service members who are on their initial enlistment who may be having difficulties adjusting in a new environment and away from family members,” said Brooks. “The majority of the time, keeping occupied or leading an active lifestyle will prevent someone from acting impulsively and prevent negative mistakes.”



One of the activities CSADD uses to keep service members occupied is planning events for everyone to participate in such as a garage cleanup.



“One thing we do every month is organize a garage cleanup during which we gather everyone who wants to participate and fill up several large bags of rubbish, and heavy materials that were discarded” said Brooks "The most satisfying aspect of this is witnessing the results of all our labor, that being a clean public space for everyone and being acknowledged for our efforts by the leadership of MCAS Iwakuni.”



Members of CSADD strive to foster a culture of wise decision-making and to be valuable contributors to the community. Brooks has participated firsthand in helping her fellow service members however menial.



“The program helps to prevent detrimental decisions that could impact the individual, their peers, their command and the community which they serve,” Brooks said. "For instance, members are encouraged to reach out to their peers if they are drinking and in need of transportation. I have personally shuttled service members who have been drinking and needed to get items from the commissary or wanted to get food to eat off base. Not doing it for any payments or rewards, but because I am devoted to helping my shipmates.”



For Brooks and her fellow CSADD members, continuously serving the community is driven by a sense of service which prompted her to join in the first place. Supporting each other, finding ways to help others to succeed, and adopting a more positive look on life is a victory all on its own.