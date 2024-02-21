The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 325th Medical Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the reopening of the 325th MDG annex at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024.

The annex reopening consolidates all the medical flights operating out of trailers into the main 325th MDG building. These services include the warrior medicine clinic, immunizations clinic, Tricare operations, patient administration flight, education and training flight, health promotions office and medical management offices.

“Having us all under one roof will support communication and teamwork,” said Col. Kendra Warner, 325th MDG commander. “These offices work together to ensure we always accomplish the mission. Knowing you can get where you need to go without leaving the vicinity will help our patients navigate as well.”

Michael Palase, 325th MDG facility manager, explained Hurricane Michael completely devastated the annex, which resulted in the Defense Health Agency purchasing temporary facilities for the clinics located in the annex to continue their mission until repairs and renovations could be completed.

“Once we reopened the annex, we wanted to renovate and modernize it to support personnel coming to support Tyndall’s new mission,” said Palase. “It took a lot of time, money, planning and teamwork to get this place back in operational order, but it was worth it.”

With these offices in a more spacious and permanent location, the 325th MDG will be able to support more Airmen. This will allow patients to receive the care they need, so they can accomplish their own part of the mission.

“We are very excited to support the new F-35 mission from the medical center,” said Warner. “This building inspires hope, beauty and teamwork, and this place of healing is ready to begin a new chapter with a bright future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:34 Story ID: 464739 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 325th MDG reveals repaired annex, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.