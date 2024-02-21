Broken Bow Lake Master Plan Update: Moratorium on new development

Tulsa, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District completed an update of the Broken Bow Master Plan in December 2023 and is now implementing the plan which now governs how USACE manages property at the lake.



During the Master Plan update, USACE implemented a moratorium to all new development requests at Broken Bow with the intention of lifting it at the conclusion of the update process. However, the master plan review found that there is a high rate of boater use at the lake that is potentially at or above capacity. Therefore, the moratorium will remain in place until a boater survey is conducted. This is necessary to ensure that USACE does not review and approve development requests that would increase boat traffic on the lake beyond a safe and reasonable level.



This moratorium will apply to the following types of requests:



• All water-based lease and sub-lease agreements that may potentially conflict with results/interpretation within the upcoming recreational boating survey results.

• A new marina.

• New shoreline boat docks.

• New recreations development/construction along the shoreline, excluding erosion control measures.

• Development of new lease/sublease agreements that have a future tie to water-based activities.



During the moratorium, the following requests can be submitted and reviewed:



• Existing lease and sub-leasee may propose new land-based development/construction that does not have a future tie to water-based activities as they abide by the updated Master Plan.

• Existing lease and sub-leasee may propose new land-based development/construction that does not directly abut to the lake, which will not alter the scenic value to be studied by the upcoming recreational survey.

• Maintenance or updates within an existing lease/permit that require a Real Estate decision.

• Maintenance or updates within an existing lease/permit that may be approved at the local level.

• Necessary updates/improvements to the existing marina to allow continued operation function of the marina.

Upon completion of the boater use survey, the public will be notified and new proposals for development can then be submitted and reviewed. For additional contact USACE at 580-326-3345.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:33 Story ID: 464719 Location: OK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Broken Bow Lake Master Plan Update: Moratorium on new development, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.