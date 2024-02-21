Legacy of Service: SMSgt Thomas E. Manns Jr.

What does it mean to be part of something greater than yourself? To Senior Master Sergeant Thomas E. Manns Jr., it means “having the honor and privilege to serve and fight alongside the few men and women who sacrifice their freedoms and lives so others can enjoy theirs.”



“Diversity in the military makes us the greatest Air Force in the world. It shows the world that when we are united, our capabilities are endless and unbeatable” said Manns.



Manns is currently serving as the Civil Engineer Functional Assignment Manager at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas. Throughout his career, unification was exemplified most during his deployments. Manns said, “It is the sole time when we all come together for a common cause despite our differences. Everything else goes out of the window, and we bond as one because we are all each other has when your loved ones and home are thousands of miles away amid battle.”



In the month of February, we observe Black History Month, a time instilled with profound significance for Manns. For him, it’s not simply a one-month celebration; it’s a constant heartfelt tribute and dedication honoring the legacies of Black Americans.



Manns’ family has a long history with the armed forces. Manns continued this tradition when he joined the Air Force in 1999, encouraged by his cousin Master Sgt. Tonjua M. Stuart who was the first in their generation to join. Inspired by his cousin’s hard work, resilience, and dedication to mentoring Airmen, he was inspired to join.



Manns’ family has a long proud legacy with the armed forces, a tradition he faithfully upheld by enlisting in the Air Force in 1999. His decision was influenced by his cousin. (M)Sgt. Tonjua M. Stuart who was the first in their generation to join. Motivated by her dedication, resilience, and commitment to mentor and leads those around her, he was inspired to join. Tragically, Stuart’s career was cut short by a diagnosis of breast cancer. Witnessing her courageous battle against cancer to the very end serves as a reminder for Manns on how to be resilient during trying times, the same inspiration he still holds firm in his heart today.



Initially entering into basic training as Communications Technician, Manns later found his place in Civil Engineering as a journeyman electrician and has spent over 24 years in the career field. Although Manns has made numerous impressive accomplishments throughout his career, he says his greatest accomplishment involves the friendships he’s made.



Reflecting on Black History Month throughout his career, Manns shared that it is a time “when Americans come together to celebrate the accomplishments of African American leaders and trailblazers." Manns continued, sharing that the fight of these Americans paved the way for change so that people of color and other minorities can truly embrace freedom.



In his current role, Manns is responsible for all CE assignment actions in support of 15,000 military members. This assignment has been Manns’ most challenging and rewarding to date. He says his team “understands with each decision and key stroke, lives are affected, so they do not take things lightly… we strive to keep everything fair and equitable for the sake of our Airmen and the Air Force.”



Manns’ resilient character, dedication, and work ethic makes him a cherished leader in CE.



“Black History Month for him means never giving up when someone tells you you’re not good enough. A constant reminder nothing in life is fair or will ever be given to you. It means despite it all, waking up every morning ready to face the challenges ahead with a fighting spirit. I represent the many who came before me, who struggled, fought, and died to give me the opportunities I have today. Doing anything less would be an ultimate dishonor towards their dying efforts and sacrifices.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:20 Story ID: 464713 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legacy of Service: SMSgt Thomas E. Manns Jr., by Emma Loscalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.