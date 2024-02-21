Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

Courtesy Photo | Key leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade pose for a group photo outside the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Key leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade pose for a group photo outside the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum headquarters February 14, 2024 following a key leadership event in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a leadership off-site February 13 to 15, 2024 to allow the brigade’s key leadership to discuss various topics from Joint Force Command Brunssum leadership, and find common ground, both in the technological and operational sphere. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ryan Tintera) see less | View Image Page

Story by Maj. Ryan Tintera, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion



BRUNSSUM, Netherlands — The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a key leader event February 13 to 15, 2024, in Brunssum, Netherlands. The event’s goal was to allow key leadership from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade to discuss various topics with the Joint Force Command Brunssum key leadership, and find common ground in the technological and operational spheres.



During the event, Joint Force Command Brunssum J6 members discussed various topics from operational plans and mission network implementation to exercise timelines.



JFC Brunssum plans, executes and supports military operations within its assigned missions and tasks to deter and defend against all threats across all domains, in order to preserve freedom and security, national sovereignty and peace of NATO members and partners.



“In today’s dynamic security environment, NATO and American communicators are crucial for ensuring interoperability among allied forces,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion. “This interoperability is critical for maintaining a strong and unified defense/deterrence posture in our area of operations. The visit underlines our commitment to enabling decision dominance at all levels of command within the European theater, ensuring seamless coordination and communication among allied forces.”



Lt. Col. Tyler Bradley, Operations Chief, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, briefed JFC Brunssum J6 key leaders on the brigade’s critical mission sets and areas of responsibility. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s mission is to deliver integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.



Both sides agreed future planning and coordination are needed to ensure network interoperability. This key leader engagement highlights the U.S. and NATO partners’ determination to improve interoperability, and strengthen relationships and trust, while contributing to regional stability, and demonstrating U.S. commitment to NATO.



“This engagement is important because it contributes to strengthening our working relationship and collaboration, which are pivotal for our collective success,” said Major Ferhat Agcay, Operations Officer, NATO JFC Brunssum J6.



Brigade leadership also recognized a few Department of the Army Civilians from Network Enterprise Center Brunssum for their outstanding efforts supporting USAG-Benelux and Joint Force Command Brunssum.



“(Leadership) took time out from their schedule to recognize several outstanding performers at the Network Enterprise Center Brunssum,” said Jeff Goldfarb, NEC Brunssum Director. “As the ‘first line of defense’ to the network, the awardees were honored for their dedication and professionalism as the ‘face of the command’ to the 2nd (Theater) Signal Brigade customer base.”