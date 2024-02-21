‘Purple Pumpkin’ event raises community awareness of domestic violence

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – An event featuring pumpkin decorating, games and other activities held here Friday doubled as a way to promote community awareness of the issue of domestic violence.



Army Community Service’s “Purple Pumpkin” event brought families out for an afternoon of face-painting, Halloween candy and of course, painting gourds in the titular color—all in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



Jennifer Luera, a Family Advocacy Program specialist at ACS, said the event is beneficial because it gives families something fun to do while also raising awareness of an important issue.



“It’s really important for the community to come together to show that we support each other,” Luera said. “We are all in this together.”



Through events like this, ACS wants community members to know where they can find the appropriate resources and support if they experience domestic violence, and that ACS is ready to assist when needed, Luera said.



Rachel Dickerson said she and her family were looking forward to coming to the Halloween-themed event, especially because it was the first they attended since arriving in Japan.



Dickerson said she was happy to see many familiar faces at the event, and she appreciates that ACS hosts things like the Purple Pumpkin event for the community to come out and enjoy.



“It was a fun Halloween event to raise awareness for domestic violence, and it provides us with a lot of resources,” Dickerson said. “This event absolutely brought the community together.”

