Lieutenant Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An Officer from Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) Lieutenant Latriva (Triv) Johnson was accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's (NAVCRUITCOM) Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program (JODO) on January 24, 2024.



The Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program seeks high-performing junior officers to assist in educating diverse applicants about the Navy. These officers are sponsored to visit high schools, colleges, universities, and youth groups with diverse enrolments, providing them with opportunities to share their Navy experiences. This program exposes the students to prospective leads to Navy, scholarships, and various careers within the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields within the Navy.



Lieutenant Latriva (Triv) Johnson currently serves as an Assistant Project Officer for New Construction Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers. Her previous tours consist of Machinery and Boilers officer on USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Main Propulsion Assistant on USS Antietam (CG 54), and a Project Officer on multiple ships at Southwest Regional Maintenance Center San Diego (SWRMC) on USS Preble (DDG 88), USS Pinkney (DDG 91), and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



LT Johnson is originally from Houston, Texas, she graduated from Prairie View A&M University in 2015, earning a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics with a Naval Science minor. She was commissioned into the United States Navy the same year. In 2021, she furthered her education by obtaining a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Captain Hannah Kriewaldt, the Commanding Officer at SUPSHIPNN, commended Lieutenant Johnson, describing her as a dynamic officer with an impeccable bearing, a positive attitude, and a tireless work ethic. She added that Johnson’s talents and leadership qualities have significantly contributed to professional growth in various domains.



Lieutenant Johnson is eager to provide resources to help expand the Navy’s minority officer profile. She believes that building a well-trained and diverse workforce will positively impact the Navy’s growth.

