Photo Story: 6-year-old meets with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sergio “Matias” Chontal-Harter participates in a simulated formation for retreat...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sergio “Matias” Chontal-Harter participates in a simulated formation for retreat with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and 1st Sgt. Jacob Pattison with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, on Feb. 12, 2024, at the garrison headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Matias, 6, interviewed Messenger as part of a school social studies project. Matias is the son of a Fort McCoy employee, and he also experienced what it's like to participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test and how to participate in retreat at the end of the duty day. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Sergio “Matias” Chontal-Harter showed up for his interview with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Feb. 12 ready to go.



A student at Immanuel Lutheran School in La Crosse, Wis., Chontal-Harter is the son of Moriah Harter, administrative officer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, and Sergio Chontal. Harter said his school was doing a Social Studies Night where they presented their projects to their class, teachers, families, and families of their classmates.



“Each class was assigned a different topic for the event,” Harter said. “Matias’ first grade class was assigned the topic of ‘historical figures’ or ‘American heroes.’ Matias was clear from the beginning he wanted to do his project on a Soldier, so I started to list off some historical figures he may be interested in. He could not relate to any of them and didn’t want to do any of the suggestions that came from his teacher.



“After some reflection, Matias asked me if he could do his project on Col. Messenger,” Harter said. “It was no surprise to me that he wanted to do the project on Col. Messenger. Matias is very patriotic and absolutely loves everything involved with the military and Soldiers, but he especially admires Col. Messenger.”



In addition to Messenger, 1st Sgt. Jacob Pattison with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company also participated.



Messenger and Pattison took the opportunity to also show Chontal-Harter how to properly stand in formation for a military retreat ceremony, and they had him go through his own version of the Army Combat Fitness Test.



