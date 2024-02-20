Teens empowered through ACS financial literacy

By Suly Egante, U.S. Army Garrison Italy volunteer



VICENZA, Italy – Maija Winesberry knows that financial literacy is an essential skill for everyone to learn when navigating a complex modern world.



Winesberry, the Army Community Service financial readiness program manager at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, said this is particularly true for teenagers on the cusp of entering adulthood and will soon be responsible for making financial decisions.



That’s why Winesberry recently began classes for teens on financial literacy. Teens need “a foundational understanding of financial concepts such as budgeting, saving, investing, and managing debt,” Winesberry said.





“It is going to be very helpful and important in my life later on, when I’m learning to balance my finances,” Piccolo said.



Her mom, Maricruz Piccolo, a spouse of an Army civilian, actually came up with the idea for a teen finance class and proposed it to Winesberry. Her daughter had read books and taken a class before but still had fear of debt.



The goal of the class is to equip young people with skills to effectively manage their finances. In turn, they may learn to reduce financial hardships in their future. This includes funding higher education, Winesberry said.



“If they are trying to pay for college, I need to make sure they know how they are going to do it,” she said.



The U.S. Department of Defense encourages family members to participate in financial readiness classes. According to the DOD, the ability of individuals and families to successfully manage their personal financial responsibilities supports their readiness and contributes to their overall physical and mental health. It also enables military members and their families to meaningfully engage in the communities where they live, which is cited in the DOD instruction on military family readiness.



Sharing their thoughts at the class, some students said financial tips are not often taught at school. While parents may talk about savings, they may not cover things like debt, students said. One student, Isaac Dube, said the most interesting topic in the class was how to pay for college.



“I am about to be a senior,” Dube said. “Learning this ahead will help me start life as an adult.”



To find out more about the ACS Financial Readiness Program, or to have your teen sign up for the next class, visit the ACS page https://italy.armymwr.com/programs/ederle-army-community-service-acs or call DSN 646-5800 or civilian 0444-71-5800.

