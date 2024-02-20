Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

Photo By Chad Menegay | Members of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion lead choral renditions of several songs,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Members of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion lead choral renditions of several songs, including "Stand Up (from Harriet)" by Cynthia Erivo, as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Fort Gregg-Adams community members filled Beaty Theater Feb. 22, 2024 for a Black History Month observance presented by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and hosted by the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade that featured music, poetry and other inspirational messages of hope.



“In this year’s celebration of Black History Month, we pause to recognize and acknowledge the contribution of African Americans and the arts,” said guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, Combined Arms Support Command G3/5/7 Sergeant Major.



Members of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion led choral renditions of several songs, including "Stand Up (from Harriet)" by Cynthia Erivo. Spc. Jasmie Holmes sang the national anthem, and Spc. Ariel Gonzalez read her poem, “What is Black History?”.



These artistic expressions were particularly appropriate for this year’s observance, as the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute selected this year’s theme as “African Americans and the Arts” in recognition of African American arts and artisans.



“African American art is infused with African, Caribbean, and Black American influences in the fields of visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, film, music, architecture, culinary, and other forms of cultural expression.” Ellis said.”The African American influence has been paramount in our society.”



The arts have been a powerful tool for expressing the African American experience, enriching American culture, advancing civil rights and promoting social change, Ellis said.



Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history.



“I was taught that the beauty of humanity lies in our differences, and we should celebrate and learn from them all,” Ellis said.



Black History Month also is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial inequality and justice, said Lt. Col. Linda S. Wynn, 244th Quartermaster Battalion commander.



“May we continue to lift each other up, to dream boldly and to give birth again to the dream for ourselves, our children and the generations to come,” Ellis said.



This marks the first Black History Month observance for the installation under the banner Gregg-Adams, named in honor of two Black U.S. Army officers who excelled in the field of sustainment.



Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg rose from the rank of private to three-star general during his military logistics career. Lt. Col. Charity Adams was the first Black officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II and led the first predominately Black WAC unit to serve overseas.



This also marks the first Black History Month celebrated in the newly-named Beaty Theater, which was named after Powhatan Beaty, a black Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient and Shakespearian actor.