Presidio of Monterey Celebrates Black History Month; Honors Service of Black Soldiers from Past and Present

Photo By John Goulette | Participants in the March of Remembrance pose for a group photo after completing the...... read more read more Photo By John Goulette | Participants in the March of Remembrance pose for a group photo after completing the 5K march at Lovers Point, Pacific Grove, Calif., Feb. 9. The march started at Lower Presidio Historic Park, and ended at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove; the route the Buffalo Soldiers made daily when they were stationed at PoM. see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (February 22, 2024) – Service members stationed at the Presidio of Monterey celebrated and honored the feats of African Americans in the Army during a series of events throughout the month of February.



The first Black History Month event occurred on Feb. 8 at the Tin Barn where retired Lt. Col. James Black, who has called Monterey home since retiring in 1986, spoke about his journey as a Black Soldier in the ‘70s and 80s.



Black commissioned in the Army after completing his degree at North Carolina Agriculture & Technology State University, a historically black university in Greensboro, North Carolina. Black discussed his experience growing up in the racially segregated American South, and the obstacles that he experienced in living in that society. He also spoke about his decision to join the Army.



“The Army was integrated by 1948, so my idea was that this was the one institution that by law did not allow segregation,” said Black. “I went to both Airborne and Ranger school to prove to those around me, who were mostly white, that I was qualified and competent. After proving that, I felt like I was entitled to respect from my peers.”



Black went on to serve as a personal advisor to the Division Commanding General on race relations and equal opportunity. He designed and implemented race relations programs and affirmative action programs. He would later serve at Ft. Ord and would decide to live in the area after he retired in 1986.



The next Black History Month event was on Feb. 9, at the Weckerling Center, where Timothy Morales, Director and Supervisory Curator at Fort Huachuca Museums, presented the history of the Buffalo Soldiers. He highlighted the works of the Buffalo Soldiers of the 1st Squadron 9th Cavalry, who arrived at the Presidio in 1902.



“When I was first doing all of this research, I was unaware of the Buffalo Soldiers presence at the Presidio of Monterey,” said Morales. “It was an interesting fact to come across, and it was great to see this history on exhibit at the Presidio Museum.”



The culminating Black History Month event occurred on the morning of Feb. 10, where service members and civilians performed a 5K March of Remembrance from the Lower Presidio Historic Park to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The route retraced the steps of the Buffalo Soldiers stationed at the Presidio, who made that daily commute. The march was led by Capt. Joseph McCall, Chaplain for the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion.



“Black History Month affords these service members with an opportunity to pause and reflect on true resiliency,” said Capt. McCall. “To honor a people group that even though their humanity was stripped away still found a way to rise out of the mire of racism and oppression. I wanted to make resilience tangible for the Soldiers. I wanted to honor the PoM hidden figures - the 9th Cavalry Regiment Buffalo Soldiers.”



As the proponent and lead planner for the Black History Month events, McCall actively participated in all events and was also joined by his family for the 5K historical walk to Lovers Point.



“My reasoning for planning these events was two-fold,” said McCall. “One, to honor the service and sacrifice of the all-black 9th Cavalry Regiment of Buffalo Soldiers who served at the Presidio of Monterey. The second was to show Soldiers that they are not the only ones that have gone through tough times and they can learn lessons of resilience from those that have gone before them.”



“As long as I am at the Presidio of Monterey during Black History Month, I plan to do something to highlight the contributions of unsung African Americans. I also plan to continue to use their stories to inform and inspire.”