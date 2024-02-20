1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Army Cook and Culinary Specialist (92G)

Photo By 1st Lt. Taylor Graham | This Raider project series aims to provide awareness, build unity, and highlight the...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Taylor Graham | This Raider project series aims to provide awareness, build unity, and highlight the unique skills of our Soldiers across the Brigade. It is imperative to tell the stories of the Soldiers that make our Brigade, Division, and US Army better. Through their stories, we spread knowledge, enhance perspective, and create a shared level of understanding for the roles each Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) plays in the readiness of the Raider Brigade. FORT CARSON, Colo--The culinary cooks of the Raider Brigade are not only a team, but they are a moving force—the days they live are uncommon from most Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

This Raider project series aims to provide awareness, build unity, and highlight the unique skills of our Soldiers across the Brigade. It is imperative to tell the stories of the Soldiers that make our Brigade, Division, and US Army better. Through their stories, we spread knowledge, enhance perspective, and create a shared level of understanding for the roles each Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) plays in the readiness of the Raider Brigade.



“We are needed just like any other element in the Brigade. No one can do our job like we can.” – Sgt. 1st Class Albert Ignacio, Robert C. Stack Ivy Warrior Restaurant Manager, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



FORT CARSON, Colo--The culinary cooks of the Raider Brigade are not only a team, but they are a moving force—the days they live are uncommon from most Soldiers.



It is not often that you hear about the “day-to-day” of an Army Culinary Specialist. They do not live the common lifestyle that many Soldiers experience such as the 0630 PT Formations and “Motor Pool Mondays”. Army Culinary Specialists commonly have a 0400 Wake-up, 0500 uniform inspection, and 0530 breakfast prep.



“I think what many Soldiers don’t realize is that aside from being a cook, we still have soldier tasks like everyone else. We still train to fight and fulfill our Soldier requirements,” says Sgt. 1st Class Albert Ignacio.



The clock doesn’t stop for a 92G. Once breakfast items are prepped to cook, pancakes are dressed right, and the food is ready to serve, they must transition back into lunch preparation and restart the cycle. Spc. Waldrup a 92G in 299 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1SBCT, reflects on her time serving as a 92G and what she’s learned since joining the Army, “Being a 92G has taught me patience, multitasking, and how to effectively work with others as a team.”



The 92Gs in the Raider Brigade continue to improve the operations and quality of food at Robert C. Stack Ivy Warrior Restaurant. If you notice a new item on the menu, or the biscuits taste better than usual be sure to share your appreciation with your fellow Culinary Specialist. Army Culinary Specialists are here to support us around the clock with a dedication to the betterment of our unit. Thank you, Army Culinary Specialists, STACK DFAC, and our supporters for all that you do in the Raider Brigade!