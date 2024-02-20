Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change Healthcare Cyberattack Impact on MHS Pharmacy Operations

    FALLS CHUCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – A reported cyberattack on the nation’s largest commercial prescription processor, Change Healthcare, has affected military clinics and hospitals worldwide. On Feb. 21, Change Healthcare disconnected their systems to protect patient information. This is impacting all military pharmacies worldwide and some retail pharmacies nationally.

    Military clinics and hospitals will provide outpatient prescriptions through a manual procedure until this issue is resolved. Military pharmacies will give priority to urgent prescriptions followed by routine prescriptions. Each military hospital and clinic will continue to offer pharmacy operations based on their local manning and resources. Please be patient while pharmacies take longer than usual to safely fill prescription needs.

    Beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their military hospital and clinic or retail pharmacy for the latest local updates.

    For more information, visit the Patient Portal Outages page at www.tricare.mil/outage.

