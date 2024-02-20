TEC-U re-launches motion graphics course for PA professionals

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University (TEC-U) team has updated its “Basics of Adobe After Effects” course, designed to enhance the skillsets of Public Affairs Airmen across the Air National Guard.

Adobe After Effects is a software program that allows users to create digital visual effects and motion graphics that can be incorporated into video productions during the editing phase. The TEC-U course walks students through the basics of the software and how to best use it to enhance the quality of their products.

“This program is not taught at Defense Information School, so here at TEC-U we are bridging that gap through providing education development that will teach PA professionals the basics of the program and encourage them to utilize this tool,” said Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan, TEC-U Production superintendent. The intent of the course is to “give students enough knowledge and confidence to put these skills to use in the field. If the course is successful enough, and people start using the program more, we should see a vast improvement in the quality of videos that Public Affairs professionals produce.”

Public Affairs professionals interested in attending the next course, look for an announcement from the ANG Public Affairs Career Field Manager, who will provide a link when the next course begins taking reservations.

The TEC is comprised of three divisions, the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Center for EPME, TEC University, and the Mission Support Division, representing all components of regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:01 Story ID: 464507 Location: TN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEC-U re-launches motion graphics course for PA professionals, by MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.