Pa. Guard celebrates Black History Month with U.S. Army’s inspector general

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard held its second annual Black History Month event, featuring the U.S. Army’s inspector general, Feb. 21.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the first black woman to serve as the U.S. Army inspector general, spoke through video conference to nearly 100 Pennsylvania National Guard members and Department of Defense civilian employees.



“The story of our Army and the story of all our Armed Forces cannot be told without recognizing the tremendous and outstanding contributions of black Americans,” said Martin.



Martin is one of only two minority females to serve as a three-star general on active duty in the U.S. Army and has achieved many firsts as a black woman throughout her nearly four-decade military career.



“It’s often difficult to be first,” said Martin. “But the Civil Rights Movement and the progress made within the military has helped show the rest of our nation what is possible when we come together as people, really as human beings.”



“Although the road to equality has been long, and the struggle persists even today, it is important to recognize that embracing diversity starts at the top of every organization,” she said.



Martin has earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and has served as the Provost Marshal General of the U.S. Army, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, a variety of staff positions from battalion to combatant command and commanded a variety of units.



The event was organized by the Black Advancement Special Emphasis group, part of the State Joint Diversity Council, which focuses on improving diversity and inclusion.



Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, the Pennsylvania National Guard's deputy adjutant general – Army, introduced Martin to the audience, describing the progress made in the Pennsylvania National Guard with regard to diversity and inclusion and urging everyone to build on that progress to achieve more.



“It is incumbent upon the National Guard to mirror the community in which we serve, because it is in the National Guard that we live, we serve and we train here,” said McHugh, who is also the co-chair of the State Joint Diversity Council.



Diversity leads to legitimacy, readiness, and an openness to merit; it does not mean lowering standards, said Martin. She spoke for approximately 20 minutes about her experiences in the military and about her perspective on leadership, mentorship, history, and current events.



Following her talk, Martin took questions from several Pa. Guard members in the audience.



Her advice to the force included to first be a good team member, then to be a good team builder; be able to dissent from consensus and hear dissenting voices; and finally, to value and respect diverse people and their diverse views.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:03 Story ID: 464503 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Guard celebrates Black History Month with U.S. Army’s inspector general, by SFC Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.