Fort McCoy holds 2024 Black History Month observance

Fort McCoy held its 2024 Black History Month observance Feb. 20 at McCoy’s Community Center with guest speaker Shaundel Washington-Spivey.



Spivey, the co-founder and executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge Inc., brought a wealth of experience and passion to the event. With roots in the La Crosse, Wis., community since 2007, Spivey’s commitment to community organizing shows through in his every venture.



During his address, Spivey shared insights from his extensive involvement in community-based discussions, action planning, and advocacy efforts while leading interactive discussions with those who attended the observance. His dedication to fostering a more equitable and collective community resonated with attendees, who were inspired by his commitment to social change.



One of the activities encouraged individuals to reflect on how they represent themselves to others by writing down words to describe their identities.



“This is you.” Spivey said, “What do you classify as most important?” Attendees got up and discussed with each other and shared what words represented themselves. Later some volunteers shared with the room stating what represents them such as mother, Christian, soldier and more.



“Your identity matters, who you are matters,” Spivey said. “Who you are also impacts how people view you and how you view others and how you engage and navigate the world.”



He continued the presentation encouraging to learn more not just about other people in your community but the systems that make decisions affecting change in communities so you can better understand and be involved in them. Spivey also encouraged attendees to lead with love and let their action reflect positivity for future changes and outcomes.



Spivey’s impressive background includes serving on the La Crosse School Board and being appointed to the Governor’s Council on Equity and Inclusion. A proud alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Spivey holds degrees in political science and student affairs administration, with a focus on at-risk youth. He is currently pursuing further education at Viterbo University, underscoring his dedication to personal and professional growth.



Despite his numerous achievements, including the 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and recognition as one of the Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin, Spivey remains humble, emphasizing that his work is driven by a deep-seated passion for community empowerment. Spivey’s attitude mirrors that of the theme of the 2024 Black History Month of “Inspiring Change.”



“If we all feel valued, safe, respected, and appreciated as a part of this nation we can grow together. We can do things; we can change policy … it’s infinite as what we can do as a community.”



The Black History Month event provided an opportunity for attendees to not only celebrate the achievements of black leaders like Spivey but also to recommit themselves to be the better in their community and continue a chain of positivity.



