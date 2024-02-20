Metal Techs Refine Success

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Killian | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ryan Strittmatter, 927th Air Refueling Wing aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Killian | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ryan Strittmatter, 927th Air Refueling Wing aircraft metals technician, left, Airman Logan Ollis, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology apprentice, center, and Airman 1st Class Thomas Allard, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, discuss plans at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida., Feb. 21, 2024. The 6th MXS metals technology flight is critical to the base's operations, and by extension, the entire Air Force. Their work embodies a blend of hard work, dedication, creativity, and extreme precision, elements essential for excelling in a field that demands nothing short of perfection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Within the heart of MacDill Air Force Base, the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technology flight work in an environment where precision and fabrication meet challenges with creativity. This unique flight is critical to base operations, and by extension, the entire Air Force.



“We are the last line of defense of maintenance” said Airman 1st Class Thomas Allard, 6th MXS aircraft metals technician. “We deal with the parts on the plane that no one else can. We’re the only shop on base that can do the extremely precise measurements required to keep these essential parts working.”



The squadron’s tasks range from the intricate fabrication of aircraft parts to the precise repair of vital equipment. The dedication to precision is unparalleled, with tolerances as thin as a single strand of hair, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail required in their daily tasks.



“We are the people who make the things that don’t exist, we create the highly specialized parts that aircraft old and new need in order to fly.” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Wyatt, 6th MXS metals technology section chief.



Metals tech Airmen can work on anything from simple stuck screws on jets, to massive parts, like a boom maintenance support beam, that could take even the most experienced technicians months to complete.



Leadership within the unit plays a pivotal role in nurturing the talents and ambitions of its members. By promoting a culture of growth and innovation, Airmen undertake projects that not only challenge them, but also contribute significantly to the Air Force's capabilities.



“We take 18 year old kids and teach them how to run computer numerical control machines from scratch.” said Wyatt.



The squadron's impact extends beyond MacDill, influencing Air Force operations. Their dedication to excellence and the ability to perform under tight tolerances, ensure MacDill remains at the forefront of maintaining equipment and assets.