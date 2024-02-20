AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Highlights Airmen in Support of Space

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Material Command commander, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Material Command commander, speaks with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center command chief, during a briefing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024. Shoemaker led an open discussion with SLD 30 leadership about housing, infrastructures on base, and cost of living in the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley) see less | View Image Page

As the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force re-optimize to meet the demands of the Great Power Competition, the development of mission-ready Guardians and Airmen is essential to fulfill responsibilities outlined in the National Defense Strategy.



Since October 2021, the Air Force Material Command commander has been assigned the charge of facilitating the development and administrative support of Airmen assigned to the Space Force Bases.



During a recent visit to Vandenberg, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC commander, saw first-hand how integral Airmen are to the Space Force mission.



“The amount of integration that takes place between Guardians and Airmen impressed me,” said Richardson. “The comradery between the Hawks here at Vandenberg really shined to me. The Chief of Space Operations preaches one team, one fight, and it makes me proud to see it emulated here.”



During his visit, he toured the Western Range Operations Control Center, where Guardians and Airmen oversee space launch missions, and the new Sentinel Launch Facility, which is part of the LGM-35 Sentinel program. This program aims to enhance the U.S. Air Force's nuclear deterrence capabilities.



“As we begin to meet the demand signal of the Great Power Competition, I want Airmen assigned to Space Force Bases to help ensure the Space Force remains competitive,” said Richardson. “However, at the same time, I want Airmen to make sure they are still developing, as at some point they will be going back to Air Force bases and supporting those missions.”



Richardson continues to keep watch over Airmen Department of Defense-wide.



“Quality of life for our Airmen is a top concern, and we are working to attack the cost-of-living dilemma, especially in high-cost-of-living locations like Vandenberg,” he said.



The U.S. Space Force has its legacy rooted within the Air Force, and that legacy includes Airmen who are capable of generating not only airpower for the nation, but also support for our evolving mission in the space-domain.



“Our tight integration of Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg SFB is invaluable to ensuring our readiness as a spaceport and test range today and into the future,” said Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “The dedication and skills of our Airmen are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of space operations. Together, we are building a foundation for success and advancing our nation's space capabilities."