NSA Annapolis Conducts Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024

NSA Annapolis and its tenant commands participated in the annual two-part force protection exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CSSC24), Feb. 5-16.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CSSC24) was conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. It used realistic drills and scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.



“It is all about discipline and lethality in order to Deter, Detect, Deny, Delay and Defend” said NSA Annapolis Security Officer Lieutenant Matt Honabarger. “The more we practice as a team, the more prepared we are to respond to any threat we could possibly encounter in the future.”



Citadel Shield, which occurred the first week, is the field training exercise portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurred the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



During Citadel Shield week, the team exercised response capabilities to threats including an Unmanned Aerial System, suspicious package, vehicle and pedestrian-carried Improvised Explosive Devices, and a large mass casualty event. The intensity of these drills at NSA Annapolis are necessary to maintain readiness every year.



The Solid Curtain portion of the exercise, which took place during the second week was a national-level exercise centered on command, control and communications Navy-wide where different incidents happen at installations throughout the U.S., which can impact the force protection levels for other installations. NSA Annapolis worked with Naval Health Clinic Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy to practice response procedures to an infectious disease outbreak within the Brigade of Midshipmen. The installation, tenant commands, and regions and installations from around the country including Naval Station Great Lakes and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic worked together to exercise command and control capabilities and response to this type of emergency.



“This is a graduate level and dynamic exercise that flexes all our emergency responses - at every level of the command,” said CAPT Schwarz. “During a moment of crisis, NSA Annapolis will default to its training to protect the people and institutions we are charged to keep safe.”



These exercises are not related to any current threat; rather they are designed and executed to increase readiness and to deter or respond to potential security threats.



Throughout the exercises, the safety and security of our people, equipment and facilities was a top priority. Measures were taken to minimize disruptions within the Annapolis community and to daily operations at the U.S. Naval Academy. This exercise is of vital importance to NSA Annapolis’ ability to execute the Navy’s mission in support of homeland defense and to protect all our people, equipment and facilities in situations that pose a significant and immediate threat to their safety.

