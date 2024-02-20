Recycled robots take of Pierce Terrace

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.22.2024

    By Lorraine Emory
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School

    The first-grade teachers at Pierce Terrace Elementary School challenged their students to create robots from recycled materials in the English Language Arts class, which parallels the use of technology.

    Teachers Brian Raye, Rebecca Jones, Nicole Schenker, Charlene Harris, Monica Trojanowski, and Elisa Murrell encouraged their students to gather supplies for the three-dimensional robot project by gathering supplies from cereal boxes to empty paper towel rolls.

    The children were enthusiastic with bringing in their projects last Friday. Schenker said, “the goal of the project was to increase our student’s understanding of technology and inventors.”

    The children applied some engineering principles to build towers with sturdy items. Trojanowski explained the ELA standards of reading, writing, speaking, and listening were approached with the science standards of physical science, life science, and engineering and design in the curriculum.

    This was a great project for parents and kids to work on together, and teachers kept encouraging them to add additional features and décor. Students were encouraged to utilize their creativity which aided in the direction of the design. Schenker stated the creative robots had a wide variety, “cooking, sweeping, healing, candy-delivering robots, and more. The students did an amazing job.”

    The project offered the students a novel approach to engage with their course subject while enabling them to express their creativity and work together with their families at home. When Raye told his class of the project’s deadline date, he laughed and said, “A kid in my class said that his dad hasn’t finished it yet.”

    The students gave oral presentations about their robot creation to their classmates on stage. Students were given the opportunity to share their robot’s name, the materials used, and the purpose of the robot’s helpful function. This project is done each year at Pierce Terrace.

